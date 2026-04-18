Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane to leave at end of season

CONOR HOURIHANE, Barnsley’s Irish head coach, will leave the club at the end of this season by mutual agreement.

“Following discussions between both parties, it was concluded that a change would be beneficial for both parties ahead of the 2026/27 campaign,” the club said in a statement.

Barnsley chief executive Jon Flatman said: “We would like to thank Conor for his hard work and commitment during his time in charge.

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Barnsley Football Club and Conor Hourihane will mutually part ways at the end of the 2025/26 season.



Following discussions between both parties, it was concluded that a change would be beneficial for both parties ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.



Read more: https://t.co/2OOFvKwl61 pic.twitter.com/3hYcI9MSCP — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 18, 2026

“After honest conversations between the board and Conor, it was felt that the best course of action for both parties would be to pursue a fresh start ahead of preparations for the 2026/27 season.”

Hourihane said:“I am incredibly grateful to the club for giving me the opportunity to begin my management journey, particularly at a club that means so much to me.

“I want to say a massive thank you to the Barnsley supporters. I will always hold Barnsley in my heart and wish the club nothing but the very best for the future.

Transition

“Following discussions between the club and myself, we both felt that a change in the summer would be best to ensure a smooth transition. The main focus now is on the final five games and finishing the season as strongly as possible to provide the best platform going forward.”

Barnsley are 12th in League 1, ahead of today’s game at home to Bradford City.

The Cork man was appointed on an interim basis in March 2025.

As a player, he scored 31 goals in 135 appearances in his first spell at the club and captained them to an EFL Trophy and League One promotion double in 2016.

The 35-year-old made 132 appearances for Aston Villa between 2017-22, scoring 23 goals. He has been capped by Ireland at senior level 36 times.