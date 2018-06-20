This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call

With Dele Alli doubtful through injury, Ruben Loftus-Cheek could start against Panama.

By The42 Team Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 2:46 PM
1 hour ago 3,772 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4081564
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (file pic).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (file pic).
Ruben Loftus-Cheek (file pic).

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK said he is ready to start England’s second Group G match at the World Cup against Panama if Dele Alli is ruled out through injury.

Alli picked up a thigh strain in England’s 2-1 win over Tunisia on Monday and his fitness is being monitored ahead of the trip to Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Loftus-Cheek played the last 10 minutes of England’s opening match, during which period Harry Kane scored a stoppage-time winner, and he said he is ready to be part of Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up if called upon.

“I am happy if I start or if I don’t,” Loftus-Cheek said in an interview on England’s official YouTube channel.

“I will be ready to come on again if I get the opportunity.”

Reflecting on his positive, attacking approach to his World Cup debut, the 22-year-old said he did what came naturally to him.

“It was a natural instinct when the game is like that, with not long left, to go and be direct and try to make things happen,” he said.

“It felt good. When you’re playing you don’t think about it but after you let it sink in and it’s like ‘I just played in a World Cup’ – it’s crazy.”

The appearance was Loftus-Cheek’s fifth for the Three Lions, having made his debut last November in a friendly against Germany.

Even before Alli’s injury news, there have been calls for Loftus-Cheek to be included in Southgate’s starting XI, with former England international Joey Barton praising the youngster.

“I was really impressed by Loftus-Cheek when he came on,” Barton told talkSPORT. “He looked lively and had that ability to go past a player from midfield.

“I just had a funny feeling, and I’m not comparing them by any stretch, but my first World Cup as a kid was Italia 90 and Gascoigne obviously started that tournament as a squad player — he had the number 19 on his back and by the end of the tournament he’d really been taken into the country’s hearts.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Iran’s largest football stadium to admit thousands of women for the first time since 1979>

Former Fifa President Sepp Blatter would back a UK and Ireland World Cup bid>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Chelsea youngster ready to answer England's call
Can we just talk about the wild life of Paul the Octopus for a minute?
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Denmark players charter plane for team-mate to fly home from World Cup after daughter's birth
Wilshere 'ultimately left with little choice' as he confirms Arsenal exit after 17 years
'His involvement provoked discomfort' - Barca angered by Pique's role in Griezmann saga
IRELAND
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland's depth continues to grow
'We played minor together for Westmeath for a year and senior for Athlone'
ENGLAND
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Cork City boss believes they've been dealt toughest possible Champions League draw
Cork City face daunting task against Polish kingpins in Champions League opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie