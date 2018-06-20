This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 20 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Iran's largest football stadium to admit thousands of women for the first time since 1979

More than 10,000 tickets were expected to be put on sale for Wednesday’s screening.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 12:59 PM
2 hours ago 1,949 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4081223
A picture of the Azadi Stadium from 2001, when Ireland played Iran.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
A picture of the Azadi Stadium from 2001, when Ireland played Iran.
A picture of the Azadi Stadium from 2001, when Ireland played Iran.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TEHRAN’S LARGEST FOOTBALL stadium is to admit thousands of women together with men for the first time since the Islamic revolution of 1979 as World Cup fever grips Iran for its Wednesday evening group game against Spain.

The decision to throw open the gates of the capital’s 100,000 capacity Azadi Stadium for the landmark 10:30 pm (1800 GMT) live screening comes with Iran topping Group B after its opening game victory against Morocco on Friday.

That game too had been due to be shown live in stadiums and parks but authorities cancelled all planned open-air screenings just hours before kick-off forcing fans to watch in cinemas.

The U-turn by Tehran provincial council came after the 1-0 win over Morocco saw tens of thousands take to the streets of the capital in rare and wild celebration, many of them women.

More than 10,000 tickets were expected to be put on sale for Wednesday’s screening and at less than two euros each they were swiftly snapped up.

Female member of parliament, Tayebeh Siavoshi, who has long campaigned for women to be allowed to watch matches live in stadiums, said she hoped the decision would pave the way for a wider change of policy.

“Once spectators have shown their respect for the rules, we hope it will be possible to screen the Iran-Portugal game in the same stadium (next Monday) and that will mark the start of families attending matches played at the Azadi,” she told the ISNA news agency.

Many Iranian clerics oppose women attending football matches, saying they must be protected from the masculine atmosphere, though the ruling is frequently criticised from across the political spectrum.

The opening game 3-3 draw between Group B favourites Spain and Portugal has given Iran a sniff of hope that it could seal a shock berth in the last 16.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I want to prove people wrong’: Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels>

Fabianski sorts club future while at World Cup by becoming a Hammer>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Can we just talk about the wild life of Paul the Octopus for a minute?
Can we just talk about the wild life of Paul the Octopus for a minute?
'I want to prove people wrong': Kane aiming to reach Ronaldo and Messi levels
Niang pounces for opportunistic goal as Senegal stun Poland for first African win at World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Wilshere 'ultimately left with little choice' as he confirms Arsenal exit after 17 years
Wilshere 'ultimately left with little choice' as he confirms Arsenal exit after 17 years
'His involvement provoked discomfort' - Barca angered by Pique's role in Griezmann saga
Brazil demanding explanation from Fifa for VAR controversy against Switzerland
IRELAND
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Analysis: The David Pocock offside penalty that wasn't really a penalty
Scannell and Herring impress as Ireland's depth continues to grow
'We played minor together for Westmeath for a year and senior for Athlone'
ENGLAND
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
Struggling England under scrutiny but Eddie Jones is 'absolutely loving it'
The only thing Kane hasn't done is score in August - Southgate
As it happened: England v Tunisia, World Cup
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Europa League opponents confirmed for League of Ireland trio
Cork City boss believes they've been dealt toughest possible Champions League draw
Cork City face daunting task against Polish kingpins in Champions League opener

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie