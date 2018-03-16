Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup

NATIVE RIVER HELD off the challenge of the favourite, Might Bite (4/1), to claim the 2018 Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup .

In an epic battle up the Prestbury Park hill, it looked for all the word like Nicky Henderson’s charge would justify his favouritism but Native River (5/1) was not to be denied having finished third in this race last year.

It was a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for trainer Colin Tizzard but a second for jockey Richard Johnson who won on Looks Like Trouble 18 years ago.

“I’m speechless,” said Johnson after the race.

He’s been a fantastic horse for me and I was lucky to pick up the ride on him. He’s just amazing. He jumps for fun. I was getting squeezed, but at the second-last and the last he just wanted it so much.

“I knew Nico [de Boinville] was there and to be fair to Might Bite, he has run a hell of race, but I think we just outstayed him. They are two very brave horses.”

The pair made all the running and it was clear from three out that nobody was catching them:

A stunning performance from Native River who wins the Gold Cup @CheltenhamRaces and provides Richard Johnson with his second success in the race.



New Betfair customers get up to £100 in free bets: https://t.co/M5sVHe3vhU (T&Cs apply 🔞) pic.twitter.com/gmBSvNKoWZ — Racing UK (@Racing_UK) March 16, 2018

33/1 outsider Anibale Fly took third place, four lengths back.

There was very little luck for the Irish with Jessica Harrington — last year’s winning trainer — having to watch second-favourite Our Duke pull up while Road to Respect and Willie Mullins’ Djakadam finished fifth.