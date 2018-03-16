33/1 shot wins the Albert Bartlett as the bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham

AFTER A WEEK of favourites having plenty of success, the bookies have fought back on the final day of the festival with 33/1 shotÂ Kilbricken Storm taking the Grade One Albert BartlettÂ Novicesâ€™ Hurdle.

It was also a rare win for the hosts asÂ Colin Tizzardâ€™s charge beat OK Corral and the favourite Santini in the minor places for Nicky Henderson.

Jack Kennedy wins the Triumph Hurdle. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier, Gordon Elliottâ€™s dream 2018 Cheltenham festival continued into the final day as he picked up his seventh winner to draw level with Willie Mullins in the race to the top trainerâ€™s title.

He saddled the winner, Farclas, in the opening race of the day â€” the JCB Triumph Hurdle â€” with Jack Kennedy on board his fourth winner of the week.

The combination held off the Mullinsâ€™ trained Mr. Adjudicator with long-shot Sayo holding off the big pre-race favourite, Appleâ€™s Shakira, to claim third.

Day Four Results:

1.30pm â€“ JCB Triumph Hurdle

1. Farclas (9/1)

2. Mr. Adjudicator (8/1)

3. Sayo (33/1)

2.10pm -Â RandoxÂ Health County Handicap Hurdle

1. Mohaayed (33/1)

2. Remiluc (50/1)

3. Whiskey Sour (9/1)

4. Chesterfield (16/1)

2.50pm -Â Albert Bartlett Novicesâ€™ Hurdle

1.Â Kilbricken Storm (33/1)

2. Ok Corral (16/1)

3. Santini (11/4F)

3.30pm â€“ Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup

1. Native River (5/1)

2. Might Bite (4/1)

3. Anibale Fly (33/1)