33/1 shot wins the Albert Bartlett as the bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham

AFTER A WEEK of favourites having plenty of success, the bookies have fought back on the final day of the festival with 33/1 shot Kilbricken Storm taking the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

It was also a rare win for the hosts as Colin Tizzard’s charge beat OK Corral and the favourite Santini in the minor places for Nicky Henderson.

Jack Kennedy wins the Triumph Hurdle. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Earlier, Gordon Elliott’s dream 2018 Cheltenham festival continued into the final day as he picked up his seventh winner to draw level with Willie Mullins in the race to the top trainer’s title.

He saddled the winner, Farclas, in the opening race of the day — the JCB Triumph Hurdle — with Jack Kennedy on board his fourth winner of the week.

The combination held off the Mullins’ trained Mr. Adjudicator with long-shot Sayo holding off the big pre-race favourite, Apple’s Shakira, to claim third.

More to follow…

Day Four Results:

1.30pm – JCB Triumph Hurdle

1. Farclas (9/1)

2. Mr. Adjudicator (8/1)

3. Sayo (33/1)

2.10pm - Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

1. Mohaayed (33/1)

2. Remiluc (50/1)

3. Whiskey Sour (9/1)

4. Chesterfield (16/1)

2.50pm - Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle

1. Kilbricken Storm (33/1)

2. Ok Corral (16/1)

3. Santini (11/4F)

3.30pm – Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup

1. Native River (5/1)

2. Might Bite (4/1)

3. Anibale Fly (33/1)