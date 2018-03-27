China's footballers have been reportedly banned from displaying their tattoos

Shihao Wei wears bandages on his arms against Wales to cover up his ink.

Shihao Wei wears bandages on his arms against Wales to cover up his ink.

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALLERS REPRESENTING China have been ordered to hide their tattoos, according to reports.

Several players in the 6-0 thrashing by Wales last week and in Monday’s 4-1 defeat to the Czech Republic wore bandages or long sleeves on their arms.

Media reports from several sources, including the Daily Telegraph, said the players had been told to cover up while playing for China, who are coached by the Italian World Cup winner Marcello Lippi.

China’s most heavily inked player, central defender Zhang Linpeng, did not feature in either of the two heavy home defeats in the China Cup despite normally being a first choice, although he was officially left out because of injury.

Chinese footballers are not generally as heavily tattooed as their international counterparts, but the growing trend has caught the government’s attention as it cracks down on what it sees as behaviour contrary to the ruling Communist Party’s “values and morals”.

In Monday’s defeat by the Czech Republic, midfielder Cai Huikang wore long sleeves that covered up his tattoos and fellow substitute Wei Shihao had a bandage that masked the ink on one bicep.

China boss Marcello Lippi. Source: XIN LI

There has been no official ban from the Chinese Football Association (CFA), but reports in local media say a ruling is imminent and it could be part of a larger move against Chinese sportsmen with tattoos.

Lin Dan, regarded as the best badminton player of all time, is among the Chinese stars who would have to cover up.

China have improved since the 69-year-old Lippi took over in October 2016, but he was unable to get them to this summer’s World Cup and they have now suffered two heavy losses in five days in front of their own fans.

Lippi apologised after the latest mauling.

“The game truly reflected the gap between Chinese football and European football,” the Italian, who guided his country to World Cup glory in 2006, said.

“Not only compared with European first-class teams like France, Spain and Germany, but also European teams like Wales and the Czech Republic, the gap is all-round,” The Paper quoted him as saying.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!