  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ghost' of 7-1 Germany mauling still haunts Brazil

Toni Kroos and Andre Schuerrle both scored twice over the 90 minutes as their opponents’ attack ran riot.

By AFP Monday 26 Mar 2018, 9:36 PM
1 hour ago 3,863 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3925405
An emotional Brazil fan reacts after being defeated by Germany 7-1 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Image: Getty Images
An emotional Brazil fan reacts after being defeated by Germany 7-1 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
An emotional Brazil fan reacts after being defeated by Germany 7-1 during the 2014 FIFA World Cup.
Image: Getty Images

BRAZIL COACH TITE says the “ghost” of their 7-1 mauling by Germany at the 2014 World Cup still haunts the ‘Selecao’, as the teams prepare to meet on Tuesday.

Brazil suffered their heaviest home defeat when Germany hit four goals in six devastating first-half minutes of the Belo Horizonte semi-final nearly four years ago.

Toni Kroos and Andre Schuerrle both scored twice over the 90 minutes as Germany’s attack ran riot en route to winning the World Cup title.

The teams meet in a friendly for the first time since at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium and Tite says Brazil still bear the scars.

“This has a huge psychological meaning – no one needs to fool themselves about that,” Tite told German magazine Kicker.

“The 7-1 from the World Cup is like a ghost.

“It’s present, people still talk about it, but the more you talk about it, the less this ‘ghost’ disappears.

“It won’t just be a sporting challenge, but a huge emotional challenge too.

“We are preparing to give our best performance, which will be important, but of course I also want a good result.”

Brazil v Germany: Semi Final - 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Oscar of Brazil is consoled by head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari after the 1-7 defeat. Source: FIFA via Getty Images

Tite has been in charge of Brazil since 2016, but Felipe Scolari was head coach for the mauling by Germany at the last World Cup.

“I was watching the game at home in Sao Paulo  with my wife and after the third goal went in, she started to cry,” said the 56-year-old Tite.

“That started me off.

“It was a moment of great inspiration for Germany, every shot was a goal – stuff like that doesn’t even happen in video games.

“Sometimes you get that in football, a team comes close to perfection and that’s what happened to Germany.

“The wound is still open and the match in Berlin is a part of the process of closing it.”

Germany lost to Brazil on penalties in the men’s final of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, but this is their first meeting at senior international level since the 7-1 rout.

Tite told Brazil reporters that Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will replace Douglas Costa in the only change from the team which beat Russia 3-0 in Moscow on Friday.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew expects to make up to five changes from the starting line-up of Friday’s 1-1 with Spain.

Stars Mesut Ozil and Thomas Mueller have been released by Loew to rest while Ilkay Gundogan is expected to start in Germany’s midfield.

Tite explained in depth why he sees Germany as one of the favourites to defend their World Cup title this June in Russia.

“Not only because of the football, but because of something hard to attain: continuity in their performances,” said the Brazilian.

“It has been a process in the years under Joachim Loew.

“Tactically, Germany has a lot of options, you saw that at the Confederations Cup (which they won) with high quality young players.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Mick McCarthy’s future as Ipswich boss will be decided by the end of April>

Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
England youth coach said I'd never play for my country â David Beckham
England youth coach said I'd never play for my country – David Beckham
100-cap Cavani hands Giggs his first defeat as Wales boss in China Cup final
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United
IRELAND
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
UK civil servant tasked with finding solution to Irish border issue quits job
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future
Wenger: I will accept 'consequences' of Arsenal crisis if results continue to slip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie