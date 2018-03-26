Mick McCarthy's future as Ipswich boss will be decided by the end of April

MICK MCCARTHY’S FUTURE as manager of Ipswich Town will be decided by the end of April, club owner Marcus Evans said.

McCarthy has been in charge at Portman Road since 2012 but has come under sustained pressure from fans following a string of disappointing performances, with his current contract due to expire in the summer.

Ipswich currently sit in 12th in the Championship, 10 points off the playoff places.

In a letter to season ticket holders, made public on Monday, Evans said that he continues to enjoy a good relationship with the former Ireland boss.

“As I’m sure you are aware, Mick’s contract is up at the end of the season and I’m fully aware that there will be supporters who will be waiting to see how that situation develops,” Evans wrote.

“I continue to have a very good relationship with Mick. We talk regularly and we will sit down and discuss the best way forward for this football club in the next few weeks. And that is the sole concern for me – what is best for Ipswich Town.

“Supporters will know the result of that conversation in due course but it will be made public well in advance of the Early Bird deadline [30 April].”

