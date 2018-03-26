  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 26 March, 2018
Mick McCarthy's future as Ipswich boss will be decided by the end of April

By Niall Kelly Monday 26 Mar 2018, 1:23 PM
McCarthy: under pressure.
Image: Harry Engels
Image: Harry Engels

MICK MCCARTHY’S FUTURE as manager of Ipswich Town will be decided by the end of April, club owner Marcus Evans said.

McCarthy has been in charge at Portman Road since 2012 but has come under sustained pressure from fans following a string of disappointing performances, with his current contract due to expire in the summer.

Ipswich currently sit in 12th in the Championship, 10 points off the playoff places.

In a letter to season ticket holders, made public on Monday, Evans said that he continues to enjoy a good relationship with the former Ireland boss.

“As I’m sure you are aware, Mick’s contract is up at the end of the season and I’m fully aware that there will be supporters who will be waiting to see how that situation develops,” Evans wrote.

“I continue to have a very good relationship with Mick. We talk regularly and we will sit down and discuss the best way forward for this football club in the next few weeks. And that is the sole concern for me – what is best for Ipswich Town.

“Supporters will know the result of that conversation in due course but it will be made public well in advance of the Early Bird deadline [30 April].”

Niall Kelly
