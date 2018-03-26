  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 26 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mignolet wants to stay and fight for place after talks with Klopp about Liverpool future

The Belgium goalkeeper is no longer first choice at the Reds as Loris Karius has taken his place.

By The42 Team Monday 26 Mar 2018, 12:29 PM
32 minutes ago 587 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3924375
Belgian stopper Mignolet.
Belgian stopper Mignolet.
Belgian stopper Mignolet.

SIMON MIGNOLET INSISTS he will not leave Liverpool, despite losing his first-team place to Loris Karius at Anfield.

The Belgium international has not played in the Premier League since the Reds’ 2-1 win over Burnley on New Year’s Day.

Liverpool have lost just twice domestically since Karius replaced Mignolet, and currently sit third in the league, just two points behind second-placed Manchester United.

Mignolet admits that it is difficult to adjust to life on the bench, but he maintains he will not hand in a transfer request.

“No, always the only thing you try to do is prove every time in training you are ready for when the chance comes along,” he told reporters, per Sky Sports.

“It is never easy of course because I have never in my career spent time on the bench, but it is how it is and the only thing you can do is try to change it but it is never easy.

“I’ve had a few conversations with the manager already and we have spoken about numerous things.

“I’m always open and he’s always open, you know how he is, but at this time it is not the time and place to do that (ask to leave).

I still have a contract for three years and, at the moment, I have to focus on the current season.

“There are still a lot of matches to play. We have games in the Premier League and Champions League.

“I try to stay professional, try to work as hard as I can and show that I’m ready for when the chance comes.

“That’s the only thing that you can do and then it’s up to the manager to give you the nod.

“It can happen very quickly that I will be able to come back into the goal by an injury or suspension.”

The 30-year-old, who joined the Reds from Sunderland in a £9 million deal in 2009, has also yet to play in the Champions League this season, with Liverpool set to face Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Ex-Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel stopped from swallowing tongue by team-mate

Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day… but that doesn’t mean a move to Man United

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United
Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day... but that doesn't mean a move to Man United
Liverpool and Arsenal target Lemar issues come-and-get-me plea
Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
IRELAND
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Ex-Fiji lock joins Cheika's Wallabies as forwards coach in time for summer Tests against Ireland
Why two floors of Dublin's 'stately home of death' are still closed to the public
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
AUSTRALIA
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia cricket captain handed one-match ban for part in ball-tampering scandal
Australia's captain and vice-captain stand down for third Test amid ball-tampering scandal
First direct Australia-Europe scheduled flight touches down in Heathrow after 17 hours
LEINSTER
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
'A reality check' for Leinster as Cullen switches the focus to two-time European champions
Farrell 'touch and go' for Saracens' showdown with Leinster after quad injury
Tipuric masterclass inspires Ospreys to emphatic win over wounded Leinster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie