This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Toulon deny reports Chris Ashton has requested early release from contract

The winger has, in fact, asked for a contract extension with the French club.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,434 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4071091

TOULON HAVE MOVED to deny speculation that Chris Ashton has requested an early release from his contract in order to boost his chances of playing for England at next year’s World Cup.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a prolific season with the French club, scoring a Top 14 record of 24 tries in a single campaign, but is currently ineligible for international selection due to the RFU’s stance on selecting foreign-based players.

Chris Ashton on his way to scoring a try Ashton enjoyed a superb season with Toulon. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Reports on Wednesday suggested Ashton had asked to leave Toulon after just one season to return to the Aviva Premiership, but the three-time European champions have released a statement insisting any such rumours are unfounded.

In fact, the winger has asked for a contract extension at the Stade Mayol, according to the club.

“Following rumors circulating on some media, the RCT confirms that winger Chris Ashton is still under contract with the club for two seasons,” the statement said.

“To date, no request for termination of contract has been made by Chris Ashton. On the contrary, the English winger has asked for an extension of his contract for a complementary season. The club is studying this possibility.

“Any other information disseminated in the media may be considered completely unfounded.”

Ashton has scored 19 tries in 39 international appearances but his last England cap came four years ago, with the former Northampton and Saracens back moving to Toulon at the end of last season.

He scored a hat-trick of tries against England at Twickenham for the Barbarians last month.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘You kind of forget what losing feels like. It’s a gut-wrenching feeling, it’s horrible’

The Beast to reach Springbok landmark as Erasmus names team for England

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Mesut Ãzil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
Mesut Özil dreams of beating England in the World Cup final
14 Twitter reactions that sum up the World Cup opening ceremony
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
IRELAND
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
Ref review: How accurate were the big calls in Ireland's defeat to the Wallabies?
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
WORLD CUP 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
Poll: Who do you think will win the 2018 World Cup?
The XI best players that didn't make their country's World Cup squad
Loew pleads with Germany fans not to boo Ozil and Gundogan at World Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie