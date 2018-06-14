Toulon deny reports Chris Ashton has requested early release from contract

TOULON HAVE MOVED to deny speculation that Chris Ashton has requested an early release from his contract in order to boost his chances of playing for England at next year’s World Cup.

The 31-year-old enjoyed a prolific season with the French club, scoring a Top 14 record of 24 tries in a single campaign, but is currently ineligible for international selection due to the RFU’s stance on selecting foreign-based players.

Ashton enjoyed a superb season with Toulon. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Reports on Wednesday suggested Ashton had asked to leave Toulon after just one season to return to the Aviva Premiership, but the three-time European champions have released a statement insisting any such rumours are unfounded.

In fact, the winger has asked for a contract extension at the Stade Mayol, according to the club.

“Following rumors circulating on some media, the RCT confirms that winger Chris Ashton is still under contract with the club for two seasons,” the statement said.

“To date, no request for termination of contract has been made by Chris Ashton. On the contrary, the English winger has asked for an extension of his contract for a complementary season. The club is studying this possibility.

“Any other information disseminated in the media may be considered completely unfounded.”

Ashton has scored 19 tries in 39 international appearances but his last England cap came four years ago, with the former Northampton and Saracens back moving to Toulon at the end of last season.

He scored a hat-trick of tries against England at Twickenham for the Barbarians last month.

