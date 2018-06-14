This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Beast to reach Springbok landmark as Erasmus names team for England

Erasmus hails Mtawarira as ‘a great servant of the game’ ahead of his 100th appearance for South Africa.

By AFP Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 2,126 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4070820
Mtawarira has been named in South Africa's team for Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag
Mtawarira has been named in South Africa's team for Saturday.
Mtawarira has been named in South Africa's team for Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag

SOUTH AFRICAN PROP Tendai Mtawarira will become only the second black player to represent the country 100 times when he lines up against England in Bloemfontein Saturday.

Bryan Habana, who retired this year, was the first to achieve the feat, making 124 Test appearances.

Victor Matfield, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery are the other Springbok centurions.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus hailed Mtawarira as “a great servant of the game” when he chose him for the second Test against England.

Zimbabwe-born Mtawarira was named Thursday in a team showing two changes from that which started a thrilling 42-39 first Test triumph over England in Johannesburg last Saturday.

Injury-plagued Frans Malherbe got the nod at tighthead prop in place of Wilco Louw, who Erasmus said was “punch-drunk” from playing so much rugby this year.

Flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit replaces Jean-Luc du Preez, giving South Africa an extra lineout option.

Erasmus described 32-year-old Mtawarira, popularly known as ‘The Beast’, as “a great servant of the game and Springbok rugby and a very good professional.

“Much like a typical front rower, ‘Beast’ is not someone who likes the spotlight,” said Erasmus of the forward who avoided media interviews this week.

“However, his contribution to Springbok rugby during the past decade has been enormous and I want to congratulate him on reaching 100 Test caps for South Africa.

971535368 Source: David Rogers

“It is a special achievement and while he deserves the accolades, I know he will be totally focused on facing an extremely determined England side on Saturday in Bloemfontein.”

Erasmus said South Africa would have to improve on a dramatic victory last weekend if they hoped to win again and clinch the three-Test series with a match to spare.

“England are a powerful side and I know Eddie Jones will have his team super prepared for Saturday,” warned Erasmus.

“They will no doubt want to bounce back to level the series, so it is going to be another huge Test of our resolve and character.”

There are also two changes to the bench with Du Preez replacing Du Toit and winger/centre Jesse Kriel preferred to out-half Elton Jantjies.

South Africa trounced England 58-10 the last time they met in Bloemfontein, a record winning margin for them over the Red Rose.

South Africa:

15. Willie le Roux
14. Sibusiso Nkosi
13. Lukhanyo Am
12. Damian de Allende
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
10. Handre Pollard
9. Faf de Klerk

8. Duane Vermeulen
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit
6. Siya Kolisi (captain)
5. Franco Mostert
4. RG Snyman
3. Frans Malherbe
2. Bongi Mbonambi
1. Tendai Mtawarira

Replacements:

16. Akker van der Merwe
17. Steven Kitshoff
18. Thomas du Toit
19. Jean-Luc du Preez
20. Sikhumbuzo Notshe
21. Ivan van Zyl
22. Jesse Kriel
23. Warrick Gelant.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Shields in for full debut as England drop Robshaw for second Springboks Test

The Rugby Show: Reaction to Ireland’s team news as Schmidt makes eight changes to the side

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
ARSENAL
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
FOOTBALL
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal
IRELAND
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Schmidt backs 'good scrummaging hooker' Scannell, with Cronin missing out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie