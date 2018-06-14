This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shields in for full debut as England drop Robshaw for second Springboks Test

Eddie Jones has made two changes in personnel as his side look to halt their losing run.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 12:10 PM
1 hour ago 1,155 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4070476

NEW ZEALAND-BORN FORWARD Brad Shields has been drafted in for his first England start after Eddie Jones dropped Chris Robshaw from his matchday squad for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa.

South Africa v England Brad Shields (left) will make his full debut for England on Saturday, with Chris Robshaw left out. Source: David Rogers

Shields came off the bench in last weekend’s series opener in Johannesburg, but will start in England’s back row on Saturday [KO 4.05pm, Sky Sports] as the visitors look to halt their five-game losing streak.

The 27-year-old, who qualifies through his English parents, has been fast-tracked into the squad by Jones ahead of next year’s World Cup, with Shields set to join Wasps from the Hurricanes at the end of the year.

Shields is partnered in the back row unit by Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola, with Robshaw omitted completely in one of two changes in personnel Jones has made to his starting XV from last week.

“It’s tough on Chris Robshaw, he’s been outstanding for us,” Jones said. “But I know he will bounce back.”

The other alteration sees Joe Launchbury come back into the second row in place Nick Isiekwe, after the Wasps lock managed to shake off the calf problem which had kept him out in Joburg.

Elsewhere, Danny Cipriani is in line for his first cap since the 2015 World Cup after being named on the bench, with Owen Farrell captaining the side at 12.

He’s joined in midfield by Henry Slade, with Ben Youngs and George Ford again forming England’s halfback pairing.

Barbarians Danny Cipriani Wasps back Cipriani is back in the England fold. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Jones’ side have suffered a dramatic change of fortunes under the Australian boss, who started his reign with 24 wins out of 25 Tests after succeeding Stuart Lancaster post-World Cup.

But a Six Nations loss to Scotland in Edinburgh last February triggered a losing streak that stretched to five games with last week’s defeat, including the loss to the Barbarians last month.

The Springboks have won three and drawn two of five past Test series against the Red Rose at home, and are looking to seal a series win under Rassie Erasmus this weekend.

England:

15. Elliot Daly
14. Jonny May
13. Henry Slade
12. Owen Farrell (capt)
11. Mike Brown
10. George Ford
9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola
2. Jamie George
3. Kyle Sinckler
4. Joe Launchbury
5. Maro Itoje
6. Brad Shields
7. Tom Curry
8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie
17. Joe Marler
18. Harry Williams
19. Mark Wilson
20. Nathan Hughes
21. Ben Spencer
22. Danny Cipriani
23. Denny Solomona.

France flanker brands All Blacks cheats after red card row

Ex-Ulster boss Gibbes to join French side La Rochelle in November

