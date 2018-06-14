Shields in for full debut as England drop Robshaw for second Springboks Test

NEW ZEALAND-BORN FORWARD Brad Shields has been drafted in for his first England start after Eddie Jones dropped Chris Robshaw from his matchday squad for Saturday’s second Test against South Africa.

Brad Shields (left) will make his full debut for England on Saturday, with Chris Robshaw left out. Source: David Rogers

Shields came off the bench in last weekend’s series opener in Johannesburg, but will start in England’s back row on Saturday [KO 4.05pm, Sky Sports] as the visitors look to halt their five-game losing streak.

The 27-year-old, who qualifies through his English parents, has been fast-tracked into the squad by Jones ahead of next year’s World Cup, with Shields set to join Wasps from the Hurricanes at the end of the year.

Shields is partnered in the back row unit by Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola, with Robshaw omitted completely in one of two changes in personnel Jones has made to his starting XV from last week.

“It’s tough on Chris Robshaw, he’s been outstanding for us,” Jones said. “But I know he will bounce back.”

The other alteration sees Joe Launchbury come back into the second row in place Nick Isiekwe, after the Wasps lock managed to shake off the calf problem which had kept him out in Joburg.

Elsewhere, Danny Cipriani is in line for his first cap since the 2015 World Cup after being named on the bench, with Owen Farrell captaining the side at 12.

He’s joined in midfield by Henry Slade, with Ben Youngs and George Ford again forming England’s halfback pairing.

Wasps back Cipriani is back in the England fold. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

Jones’ side have suffered a dramatic change of fortunes under the Australian boss, who started his reign with 24 wins out of 25 Tests after succeeding Stuart Lancaster post-World Cup.

But a Six Nations loss to Scotland in Edinburgh last February triggered a losing streak that stretched to five games with last week’s defeat, including the loss to the Barbarians last month.

The Springboks have won three and drawn two of five past Test series against the Red Rose at home, and are looking to seal a series win under Rassie Erasmus this weekend.

England:

15. Elliot Daly

14. Jonny May

13. Henry Slade

12. Owen Farrell (capt)

11. Mike Brown

10. George Ford

9. Ben Youngs

1. Mako Vunipola

2. Jamie George

3. Kyle Sinckler

4. Joe Launchbury

5. Maro Itoje

6. Brad Shields

7. Tom Curry

8. Billy Vunipola

Replacements:

16. Luke Cowan-Dickie

17. Joe Marler

18. Harry Williams

19. Mark Wilson

20. Nathan Hughes

21. Ben Spencer

22. Danny Cipriani

23. Denny Solomona.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!