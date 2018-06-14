This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 14 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

France flanker brands All Blacks cheats after red card row

Kevin Gourdon has gone in two-footed two days before the second Test in Wellington.

By AFP Thursday 14 Jun 2018, 11:10 AM
2 hours ago 4,377 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4070344
The All Blacks won last week's first Test.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung
The All Blacks won last week's first Test.
The All Blacks won last week's first Test.
Image: Anthony Au-Yeung

FRANCE BACK ROW KEVIN Gourdon called the All Blacks cheats and said they were treated leniently by referees after they escaped punishment over a contentious incident in last week’s first Test.

Gourdon’s outburst, two days before the second Test in Wellington, follows condemnation of World Rugby’s decision not to hand out further punishment over a tackle in which French wing Remy Grosso suffered two facial fractures.

All Blacks flanker Sam Cane was penalised on the field for a high shot on Grosso, while prop Ofa Tu’ungafasi escaped punishment for his role in the head-high collision with World Rugby saying his role fell “just short” of the red card threshold.

Immediately after the Test, won by New Zealand 52-11, French coach Jacque Brunel described the double hit as “dangerous” and “illegal” but later softened his stance, saying the collision was probably accidental.

But World Rugby vice chairman Agustin Pichot attached the words “should be cited (in) my view” to a tweet showing video of the tackle, which has ended Grosso’s tour.

A former top referee, England’s Rob Debney, wrote in The Times that officials’ leniency towards the All Blacks “exists on a subconscious level. The accountability for taking a decision against them, the scrutiny it comes under compared with other teams, is incredible.”

Gourdon said the All Blacks tended to get the rub of the green from referees “because they win all their games”.

The All Blacks “cheat, of course, but it’s certainly related to the fact they play good rugby… which has a positive effect on the referees”, added the flanker.

All Blacks assistant coach Ian Foster dismissed the cheating allegations, and denied the world champions and number one Test team received any favouritism from officials.

“I think if you look at the penalty counts (and) yellow cards last year, we were one of the top yellow-carded teams in the world so I’m not sure how this ‘soft on us’ comes to fruition,” he said.

Foster also reiterated that the All Blacks did not agree with the yellow card handed out to France lock Paul Gabrillagues last week for a tackle on Ryan Crotty.

“I think we’ve been pretty open and honest about how we interpreted last week,” said Foster.

“We thought they were a little bit unlucky with their yellow card; it was one of those marginal ones. Was it up there? Yes it was. Was it significant? Probably not.”

Cane’s tackle on Grosso was high, for which he was penalised at the time.

“The question is: was it worthy of a yellow card? And, I guess, between a referee and an independent citing commissioner, they’ve said no. So we’ve just got to take the emotion out of it,” Foster said.

Brunel has made five changes for the second Test with Gourdon the only loose forward to survive from the first Test hiding, although he has been moved from the flank to the back row.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘That’s not a very nice term to use’ – Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis

Ex-Ulster boss Gibbes to join French side La Rochelle in November

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Russian MP criticised for saying don't have sex with men from different races during World Cup
Poll: Will you be watching the World Cup?
Top scorer? Surprise package? Biggest flop? Our writers' World Cup predictions
ARSENAL
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'Some players, it will really affect them when they see their name in the papers'
'I think he'll miss it and one day, you might see him back as a manager'
Arsenal to play Chelsea in Dublin this summer
FOOTBALL
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
From shootin' to Putin: Here's TheJournal.ie's bluffer's guide to World Cup 2018
Anthony Martial wants to leave Manchester United, his agent claims
Back off! Man United target Gimenez commits future to Atletico with five-year deal
IRELAND
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
Tadhg Beirne bringing 'good energy' as he gets set for Ireland debut
'That’s not a very nice term to use' - Michael Cheika hits back at Neil Francis
Schmidt backs 'good scrummaging hooker' Scannell, with Cronin missing out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie