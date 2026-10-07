'I just couldn't do that' - Stephen Bradley on Hibs exit rumours

SHAMROCK ROVERS BOSS Stephen Bradley has explained why a potential move to Hibernian failed to materialise.

The 41-year-old was linked with the vacant post at the Scottish Premiership side before Marink Reedijk was confirmed as their new manager last month.

Speaking today, Bradley confirmed that talks had taken place, but decided he could not go through with the prospective switch.

“When it came down to it, I genuinely don’t think I could look at the players, the fans, the club and walk out the door with five games left,” he said. “I don’t think that could ever sit right with me. For what the fans and the club and these players have done for me personally – forget about what we’ve done as a collective – I don’t think I could do that. When I looked at everything, five games to go, regardless of what happens in these five games, if I’d done that, I couldn’t look at them in the eye.

“I couldn’t come back here and watch a game in the next 10-20 years and be proud of myself or happy with myself. I couldn’t do that. The timing of it, I just couldn’t do that to the players, the fans, the club. It just didn’t sit right with me.”

The interest from Hibs, he added, was “at a serious point” and he spoke to his family, among others, about it.

“I was just taking myself away from it; it was a critical point, so I needed to come away from it.”

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“We heard about it,” Rovers midfielder Matt Healy added. “Of course, we heard about it; everyone is on their phones. We heard about it, but I don’t think anyone thought he would have left us at this time, especially with five games to go. Then he told us he wasn’t going the next day, so we moved on.

“He just reassured us he was here until the end of the season, and we’ve a title to win, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

While Bradley will remain manager for the rest of the season, beyond that period is less certain. Next month, it will be 10 years since his official appointment as manager.

“I genuinely don’t know,” he said of his future. “I’m not going to sit here and try and predict what’s going to happen next month or two months. You know what my beliefs have always been and what my ambition is.

“I do also understand that. I’m a young manager, although I’ve done it a long time. I’m a young manager, so what will be, will be. I genuinely believe that.

“I just have to keep trying to get better, keep trying to improve on every aspect, on the pitch, off the pitch. With the club, with the board, with everything. I need to keep trying to get better and keep that hunger; that’s number one and what will be, will be.

“I could be managing Jobstown next year, I don’t know. I’m comfortable with wherever it takes me in terms of options, career, but I’m in no doubt that I am in the best job in the country, and I’m privileged to be in it, especially for such a long time.”

Bradley, who previously was on record as saying Ireland should boycott their Nations League games with Israel, also backed Gavin Bazunu after the goalkeeper refused to participate in the games in question.

“I’m proud of him that he’s had the courage and the bravery to stand by what he believes.

“That’s not what everyone believes, and that’s fine. I think it shows what type of man he is, what he believes in, and he was willing to stand by it. I’m extremely proud of him for showing that bravery, courage and character.

“I know it’s most definitely affected him for sure.

“The easiest thing to do is not to say anything, really. But as I said, I’m proud that he’s had the bravery and the courage and the character to stand by what he believes.”

Bradley believes Bazunu’s career won’t be impacted by this stance, but feels the Irish football community must look out for him.

“I think that’s all important. His views are respected, and that he’s cared for in the right way and the support structures are around him.

“I know he’s got really good people around him. You look at his mam, you look at Mary, you look at Graham, you look at Paige. He’s got really good people around him, that’s for sure. But I think we, as an organisation in terms of Ireland, definitely need to help support him and be there for him because he most definitely obviously felt it as well.”