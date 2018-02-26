Major blow for Munster as openside Chris Cloete fractures his forearm

MUNSTER WILL BE without influential openside flanker Chris Cloete for three to four months after he fractured his forearm in last weekend’s win over Glasgow Warriors.

The South African underwent successful surgery on Saturday morning but now faces a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Cloete will be out for three to four months. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cloete has been an impressive presence for Johann van Graan’s side in recent times, having joined the province last summer.

Cloete will be missed for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon on 31 March, although news of him being ruled out is tempered by the fact that Ireland international openside Tommy O’Donnell is now back in full training.

The Tipperary man has returned after an AC injury and is available for selection in Friday night’s Guinness Pro14 clash with Edinburgh in Murrayfield.

Hooker Niall Scannell is still being “assessed by the medical team,” according to a Munster statement, having sustained a rib injury against Glasgow last weekend.

Andrew Conway, who was due to be involved against Glasgow before pulling out at a late stage, “is continuing to receive treatment for a knee injury.”

There are boosts for Munster with the returns of John Ryan and Rory Scannell from Ireland duty this week.

Promising centre Sammy Arnold has joined Joe Schmidt’s Ireland camp for the next two days, but will return to Limerick ahead of Friday’s clash with Edinburgh.

Ronan O’Mahony remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, while academy lock Fineen Wycherley is waiting on the results of a scan on an ankle injury he suffered while playing for Munster’s Development side against Germany’s Wild Rugby Academy on Thursday.

