Monday 26 February, 2018
Injury forces promising Scarlets back-row forward to retire at 23

Persistent knee problems have restricted Jack Condy to 19 appearances since his October 2015 debut.

By Paul Dollery Monday 26 Feb 2018, 10:22 AM
3 hours ago 7,847 Views No Comments
Jack Condy in possession for Scarlets against Newport Gwent Dragons in April 2016.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

PROMISING SCARLETS BACK-ROW forward Jack Condy has been forced to call time on his professional rugby career.

The 23-year-old Welshman announced his retirement from the game this morning, having made 19 appearances for the reigning Guinness Pro14 champions since his debut in October 2015.

Condy captained the Scarlets in their recent Anglo-Welsh Cup games against Harlequins and Sale Sharks. However, his career has been hampered by persistent knee problems that have restricted his game-time with the Welsh region, who referred to him as “highly regarded amongst coaches and peers alike” in a statement.

Condy said: “Following consultations and thorough medical advice it is with great sadness that I have to accept that I will play no further part on the field and will be retiring from rugby at the end of the season. It has become clear over the past 12 months that it is not possible to continue to play at a professional level after sustaining such a significant knee injury years ago.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my career. Special thanks must go to my family, all of the coaches and teammates I’ve been lucky enough to work with during my time at Scarlets, Cross Keys and Penallta. I must extend my sincerest gratitude to my girlfriend Chloe who has had to put up with my mood swings during the most difficult periods of my injury.

“A big thank you must go to the coaching staff at the Scarlets for their continued patience over the last three seasons and for supporting a medical programme that was designed to manage my injury, ensuring I was fit and available for selection for both Scarlets and Llanelli RFC.

“A special mention must go to physios Math, Jo and Kat, and indeed all of the medical staff, at the region who have been unbelievable in rehabilitating my knee. I can’t thank Dr Huw Evans enough for his help and support throughout the tough times.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at the Scarlets and I’d like to thank the players for being so supportive over the last few years and wish you all the best with your careers. I’m privileged and extremely proud to have represented the Scarlets over the last three years and will be a supporter for the rest of my life.”

