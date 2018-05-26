This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 26 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Froome on the brink of historic Giro triumph after defending pink jersey during 20th stage

Chris Froome could become just the third man in history to hold all three Grand Tour titles concurrently.

By AFP Saturday 26 May 2018, 4:38 PM
24 minutes ago 439 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/4036978
Froome pictured with the pink jersey after Stage 20 of the 2018 Tour of Italy.
Image: Tim de Waele
Froome pictured with the pink jersey after Stage 20 of the 2018 Tour of Italy.
Froome pictured with the pink jersey after Stage 20 of the 2018 Tour of Italy.
Image: Tim de Waele

BRITAIN’S CHRIS FROOME is on the brink of a maiden Giro d’Italia title after defending the leader’s pink jersey in the 20th and penultimate stage on Saturday.

Spain’s Mikel Nieve, a former teammate of Froome’s at Team Sky, capped a long breakaway with victory at the end of the 214km run from Susa to Cervinia.

Four-time Tour de France winner Froome, 33, now only has to survive the final stage in Rome on Sunday, a 115 km closed circuit race, to win his third successive Grand Tour after his wins in the Tour of Spain and Tour de France.

“I felt very in control. I felt everyone had such a hard day yesterday that nobody really had the legs to go anywhere,” said Froome.

This Giro has been brutal, when someone tends to have a bad day here it’s not just 30 seconds or a minute, it’s 10-15 minutes.

“You could see today (Thibaut) Pinot was in trouble and Astana turned the screw, so for us it was just to keep an eye on Tom. I sprinted to the finish just to keep in front of everything.”

Cycling: 101st Tour of Italy 2018 / Stage 20 Froome completes stage 20 from Susa to Cervinia. Source: Justin Setterfield

It would signal a dramatic turnaround in fortunes for the Kenyan-born Briton, who before the start of Friday’s 19th stage was over three minutes behind leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton) and looked virtually out of victory contention.

The Team Sky rider had suffered two falls in the first week and struggled in summit finishes.

Thanks to an audacious plan concocted by his team, Froome went on the attack 80 km from the finish on the notoriously difficult Colle delle Finestre climb on Friday, leaving a struggling Yates to trail home over half an hour in arrears.

The impressive stage win gave Froome the pink jersey and left his closest rival, defending champion Tom Dumoulin, 45secs in arrears.

With overall victory in sight, Froome gave little to the Dutchman on the 20th stage. Both crossed the finish line together as Nieve handed Mitchelton a consolation stage victory.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), meanwhile, saw his hopes of a podium finish in Rome dashed. He began the stage in third overall, but suffered a spectacular collapse.

Nieve, meanwhile, broke clear on the steepest part of Saint Pantaleon, 32km from the line with the Basque climber crossing over two minutes ahead of Dutch rider Robert Gesink of Team Lotto.

The Spaniard celebrated his third stage win after 2011 and 2016 on the day of his 34th birthday.

After what happened yesterday, it was very important for our team to make it up with a stage victory. Five stage wins are a lot! I couldn’t have dreamt of a better birthday,” Nieve said.

Froome is attempting to become only the third man in history to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time.

He escaped a provisional suspension over the adverse analytical finding in his urine sample at the Vuelta because salbutamol is allowed in certain doses.

The Sky rider remains free to race pending the resolution of the case by cycling’s governing body the UCI.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Froome takes control of Giro d’Italia after astonishing stage victory

Ireland’s Natalya Coyle claims historic silver medal at World Cup

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
âA lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand upâ
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’
Real Madrid rejected Premier League offers of 'up to €150m' for midfield star
'Messi and Ronaldo are in a different orbit!' - Ramos not buying Salah comparisons
LEINSTER
James Ryan: The great-grandson of a 1916 Easter Rising rebel
James Ryan: The great-grandson of a 1916 Easter Rising rebel
'That defeat will stay with me, I'll be thinking about that situation' - county focus after club agony
Leinster look to complete historic double against ever-dangerous Scarlets
LIVERPOOL
âI hated myselfâ¦ I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a personâ
‘I hated myself… I got terribly down and lost my confidence, not just as a footballer but as a person’
Who do you think will win tonight's Champions League final?
Liverpool mayor admits bid to get stranded fans to Kiev has failed
PREMIER LEAGUE
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager
Hughes signs three-year deal to remain Southampton manager
Juventus set to sign €11m out-of-favour United defender Darmian - reports
Quiz: How well do you remember Liverpool's European Cup-winning sides?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie