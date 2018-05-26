Ireland's Natalya Coyle claims historic silver medal at World Cup

Updated at 16.47

Silver in World Cup 4! 🥈🇮🇪



Over the moon to stand on the podium! First individual medal & Ireland’s best World Cup finish! 🍀

Thank you so much for all the support! 😊 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/EONijc53D8 — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) May 26, 2018

IT’S BEEN A few days to remember for Ireland’s Natalya Coyle as she claimed a silver medal at World Cup 4 on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

It was the modern pentathlete’s first individual medal — Coyle previously has won gold in the mixed doubles with Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe.

It was a momentous occasion for the 27-year-old Meath native, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics in modern pentathlon, as she secured what was Ireland’s best World Cup finish to date.

Reacting on Twitter, Coyle said she was “over the moon” following her performance.

She finished behind gold medalist Kate French of Britain and ahead of Russia’s Uliana Batashova, who took bronze.

📹| The winners from today's Women's Final share their amazing experience with UIPM TV.

🥇KATE FRENCH 🇬🇧

🥈NATALYA COYLE 🇮🇪

🥉ULIANA BATASHOVA 🇷🇺

UIPM #PentathlonWorldCup, Sofia, Bulgaria 🇭🇺 - congratulations #5uperathletes 💐 pic.twitter.com/8jIY1TrTE6 — UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, there was more success for Ireland on Saturday, as Lanigan-O’Keeffe claimed gold in the men’s event.

Both Coyle and Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete again in the mixed relay on Monday.

Arthur (@ArthurLOK) is in 1st heading into the final event the laser-run!!! 🔥

Starting in 45mins & you can watch LIVE here: https://t.co/5Uv39STuPL

Let’s bring this home!! 🇮🇪🍀 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/VfoRaIOSup — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) May 26, 2018

