Ireland's Natalya Coyle claims historic silver medal at World Cup

Updated at 16.47
Silver in World Cup 4! 🥈🇮🇪— Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) May 26, 2018
Over the moon to stand on the podium! First individual medal & Ireland’s best World Cup finish! 🍀
Thank you so much for all the support! 😊 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/EONijc53D8
IT’S BEEN A few days to remember for Ireland’s Natalya Coyle as she claimed a silver medal at World Cup 4 on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.
It was the modern pentathlete’s first individual medal — Coyle previously has won gold in the mixed doubles with Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe.
It was a momentous occasion for the 27-year-old Meath native, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics in modern pentathlon, as she secured what was Ireland’s best World Cup finish to date.
Reacting on Twitter, Coyle said she was “over the moon” following her performance.
She finished behind gold medalist Kate French of Britain and ahead of Russia’s Uliana Batashova, who took bronze.
📹| The winners from today's Women's Final share their amazing experience with UIPM TV.— UIPM - World Pentathlon (@WorldPentathlon) May 25, 2018
🥇KATE FRENCH 🇬🇧
🥈NATALYA COYLE 🇮🇪
🥉ULIANA BATASHOVA 🇷🇺
UIPM #PentathlonWorldCup, Sofia, Bulgaria 🇭🇺 - congratulations #5uperathletes 💐 pic.twitter.com/8jIY1TrTE6
Meanwhile, there was more success for Ireland on Saturday, as Lanigan-O’Keeffe claimed gold in the men’s event.
Both Coyle and Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete again in the mixed relay on Monday.
Arthur (@ArthurLOK) is in 1st heading into the final event the laser-run!!! 🔥— Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) May 26, 2018
Starting in 45mins & you can watch LIVE here: https://t.co/5Uv39STuPL
Let’s bring this home!! 🇮🇪🍀 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/VfoRaIOSup
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Former NFL star in an ‘altered, paranoid state’ after being detained for throwing weights at a gym patron>
‘A lot of players have said it makes the hairs on the back of the neck stand up’>
COMMENTS (1)