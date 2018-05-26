This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 26 May, 2018
Ireland's Natalya Coyle claims historic silver medal at World Cup

It was the modern pentathlete’s first individual medal.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 May 2018, 3:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,623 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4036822

Updated at 16.47

IT’S BEEN A few days to remember for Ireland’s Natalya Coyle as she claimed a silver medal at World Cup 4 on Friday in Sofia, Bulgaria.

It was the modern pentathlete’s first individual medal — Coyle previously has won gold in the mixed doubles with Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe.

It was a momentous occasion for the 27-year-old Meath native, who finished sixth at the Rio Olympics in modern pentathlon, as she secured what was Ireland’s best World Cup finish to date.

Reacting on Twitter, Coyle said she was “over the moon” following her performance.

She finished behind gold medalist Kate French of Britain and ahead of Russia’s Uliana Batashova, who took bronze.

Meanwhile, there was more success for Ireland on Saturday, as Lanigan-O’Keeffe claimed gold in the men’s event.

Both Coyle and Lanigan-O’Keeffe will compete again in the mixed relay on Monday.

