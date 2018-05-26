Sensational Arthur Lanigan-O'Keeffe earns gold for Ireland at World Cup

IRELANDâ€™S ARTHUR LANIGAN-Oâ€™KEEFEE has sensationally secured a gold medal at World Cup 4 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The 26-year-old Kilkenny native, who came eighth at the 2016 Rio Olympics, enjoyed an excellent start and was in first place after the fencing and swimming events.

He retained his lead after the horse riding and held his nerve during the final event, the laser-run, to claim a memorable victory.

In triumphing, Lanigan-Oâ€™Keeffe finished ahead of South Koreaâ€™s Woongate Jun (silver) and Franceâ€™s Pierre Dejardin (bronze).

Itâ€™s been a brilliant few days for Ireland in Sofia, as Natalya Coyle earned a silver medal in the womenâ€™s event on Friday.

Both Lanigan Oâ€™Keeffe and Coyle are set to compete again on Monday in the mixed relay.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!