LeBron James saves Cavaliers from elimination with win over Celtics

DID YOU REALLY think LeBron James was going to let the Cleveland Cavaliers lose on their home court in an elimination game? Of course you didn’t, so don’t act surprised the Cavs forced Game 7 with a 109-99 win over the Boston Celtics last night.

James led the way with a token performance scoring 46 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists. James is now averaging 33.9 points per game in 22 career shots at elimination.

However, he did get a lot of help as George Hill, Jeff Green, Larry Nance Jr, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver combined to score 56 points in the victory.

“Just a lot of heart, a lot of grit,” James told ESPN after the game. “They’re resilient, no matter who’s been in the lineup, no matter the different type of lineups we’ve had throughout the course of the postseason or even the regular season, we’re just trying to find an ability to win.”

What’s worse? He is averaging 34.5 points per game in Game 7′s in his career. Things won’t get easier for the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Game 7 will be played Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET in Boston. It can be seen on ESPN.

WIN OR GO HOME FOR WARRIORS

The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of elimination for the first time since the 2016 NBA Finals, or maybe more appropriately, the Western Conference finals of the same year.

The Houston Rockets can end Golden State’s three-year run atop the Western Conference, but they must do so without Chris Paul who is out with a hamstring injury for Game 6. There has been no update as of yet whether Andre Iguodala will play for Golden State.