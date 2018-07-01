This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Sunday 1 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chris Froome banned by Tour de France organisers - report

Le Monde reports the four-time champion has been blocked from competing in this year’s race, which starts on Saturday.

By AFP Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 11:56 AM
1 hour ago 4,218 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4102207
Froome won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
Image: Justin Setterfield
Froome won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
Froome won the Giro d'Italia earlier this year.
Image: Justin Setterfield

TOUR DE FRANCE organisers have formally blocked four-time champion Chris Froome from competing in this year’s race, Le Monde reported on Sunday, but he is expected to fight the move.

The Team Sky star has been under a cloud since he was found to have twice the permissible amount of asthma drug Salbutamol in his system during September’s Vuelta a Espana, which he won.

Five-time Tour winner Bernard Hinault, who worked for the Tour organisation for many years, called for the peloton to strike if the British rider lines up at the start of this year’s event next Saturday.

Froome responded on Wednesday that he will compete in this year’s race.
Cyclingnews.com quoted Team Sky as responding to Sunday’s report that they are “confident that Chris will be riding the Tour as we know he has done nothing wrong.”

A final decision on the organisers’ attempt to prevent the Kenyan-born Briton from taking part is expected to be made by the French National Olympic and Sports Committee, which is to make a ruling on Tuesday, Le Monde said after the last-ditch bid to exclude him.

Technically, while Froome awaits the result of an ongoing investigation into his Salbutamol case, he can still ride on the Tour.

ASO, the organisers of the iconic Tour, refused to comment on the report although AFP has had confirmation of information they say backs their view that the defending champion should not be allowed to race.

According to the letter of the rules, Froome is authorised to ride until a final decision from the anti-doping tribunal of the International Cycling Union regarding his ongoing case.

Le Monde says Froome will not necessarily attend Tuesday’s meeting by the French committee with their ruling due Wednesday.

He is to be defended by British sports lawyer Mike Morgan, a French speaker, before the UCI tribunal.

Sky, ASO and the French Olympic Committee will each choose an arbiter to decide whether Froome should be allowed to start the Tour.

According to Tour statutes, organisers may ban a rider or a team if their presence is seen as liable to damage the image or reputation of the organisers or the event.

Team Sky have yet to unveil their eight-strong team.

Froome, who denies wrongdoing, is out to emulate five-time winners Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.

- © AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

#NewbridgeOrNowhere, Gabriel Jesus painting streets in Brazil and more tweets of the week

Diego Maradona’s blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week’s best sportswriting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
'It's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele, but he's in another category'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FRANCE
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Hundreds of nudists to descend on Paris for a spot of trampolining today
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
FOOTBALL
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie