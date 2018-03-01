  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Friday 2 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chrissy McKaigue: Dual commitments in Slaughtneil 'very difficult to maintain and sustain'

Slaughtneil were defeated in the All-Ireland club football and hurling semi-finals last month.

By Kevin O'Brien Thursday 1 Mar 2018, 3:12 PM
11 hours ago 5,289 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3879300
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SLAUGHTNEIL NEED TO manage their hurling and football commitments ‘more efficiently’ if they’re to finally land an All-Ireland title in either code, according to Chrissy McKaigue.

The Derry kingpins have lost three All-Ireland semi-finals and one final between both codes in the past 12 months and, speaking on RTÉ 2FM’s Game On last night, McKaigue suggested that a change might required to get them over the line.

“We have some fantastic dual players in this club but the reality is, it’s very, very difficult to do yourself justice and be the best hurler you can be or the best footballer you can be when you’re chopping and changing so much,” he said.

“That’s just the reality I have always been a huge promoter for duality because I think as Gaels that’s what we should be about. We should be promoting our national games irrespective of what part of the country we’re from.

“But there comes a time where perhaps you might just have to selfish and say, ‘Physically, mentally, emotionally, I can’t give much more here. I might have to pick a code or give slightly more to a code.’

“Now that’s not the Slaughtneil mantra or their way of doing things but going forward for some players that might have to be something they consider.

“We’re not a huge club with a huge playing base. In terms of resources, the players are the most important resource in all this.

“A lot has been asked of our dual players because, dare I say it, our best hurlers and footballers are dual players. I just think especially in hurling the technical side of things caught up with us.”

Their hurling side fell at the All-Ireland semi-final stage of the past two competitions, to Cuala in 2017 and Na Piarsaigh last month.

After losing to Dr Crokes in the All-Ireland football final last St Patrick’s Day, Slaughtneil made it back to the semi-final where they were outlasted by Nemo Rangers in extra-time.

McKaigue believes fatigue was a factor in their loss to the Munster champions.

“Definitely fatigue in extra-time caught up with us a wee bit and maybe all in all out preparation, for hurling and football, hasn’t been as good as what it probably could have been,” he said.

“When you go to play the top sides like Na Piarsaigh in the hurling and Nemo in the football you have to be at your max level. We probably just weren’t at our max level in either code to be honest.

While Slaughtneil have received widespread praise for their promotion of both codes, their star player says they’ll have to reassess things for the coming season.

“As fantastic as it has been in terms of what we have done at Derry and at Ulster level, I just think probably the whole thing caught up with us.

“There’s a great, almost, romanticism based around the dual component but going forward it’s actually very difficult to maintain and sustain.

“Perhaps going forward next year we going to have to look at how we can do things a little bit more, almost, efficiently.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

GAA confirm all 33 of the weekend’s inter-county league games have been postponed

‘We’re a small, little club in Kildare, it’s tiny. To be going to Croke Park is massive’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
More woe for Wenger as Man City cruise past Arsenal again
As it happened: Arsenal v Manchester City, Premier League
Pep Guardiola ready to give up 'yellow ribbon' protest
ARSENAL
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Under-pressure Wenger concedes Arsenal are struggling for confidence
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'I can't accept some of the decisions that went against us'
FOOTBALL
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
Neymar's debut season with PSG is over, Brazil star now faces race to be fit for the World Cup
'I am not a great coach' - AC Milan legend spearheading a remarkable turnaround
Griezmann scores four to take him past century of goals for Atletico Madrid
IRELAND
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
Roux energised and relishing the challenge of Schmidt work-ons
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
MANCHESTER CITY
'They will never win the World Cup if there isnât a winter break'
'They will never win the World Cup if there isn’t a winter break'
Can Arsenal save season after League Cup final debacle?
'Before being a manager, I'm a human being': Guardiola defends wearing Catalonia political symbol

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie