Cork overcome 8-point deficit to defeat Clare and retain Munster hurling crown

Cork 2-24

Clare 3-19

Fintan O’Toole reports from Semple Stadium

FOR THE SECOND successive summer Cork have defeated Clare to clinch honours in Munster and the manner of this victory meant it was a deeply satisfying triumph in Thurles.

Trailing by eight points before the break, Cork recovered to cut the gap to four at half-time and took charge in the second half. Patrick Horgan top scored with 0-11 while captain Seamus Harnedy was magnificent in contributing 1-4 from play.

A late goal by Ian Galvin served as a consolation for a Clare team that could not maintain their blistering start.

Clare settled quickly to the rhythms of the contest and were aided in their efforts to dictate the play by the two first-half goals that they registered. David Reidy lashed home a shot in the 17th minute after being played into space following a surging Tony Kelly run from deep.

Their second goal was straightforward in its creation as goalkeeper Donal Tuohy’s long-range free was met by a swing of Peter Duggan’s hurley to result in another green flag being raised.

John Conlon caused chaos in the Cork defence in the opening period. He had three points from play to his credit by the 12th minute, added another two before the break and saw his marker changed with Colm Spillane swapping with Damien Cahalane.

Trailing 2-11 to 0-9 at the interval, Cork were struggling badly. But their hopes were rescued somewhat when Luke Meade finished neatly to the net after being set up by Seamus Harnedy and then Mark Coleman pointed a sweetly-struck sideline cut. Four in it at the break, 2-11 to 1-10, with Clare in the driving seat.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-11 (0-6f, 0-1 ’65), Seamus Harnedy 1-4, Luke Meade 1-1, Mark Coleman (0-1 sideline cut), Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney 0-2 each, Conor Lehane 0-1.

Scorers for Clare: Peter Duggan 1-7 (0-6f), John Conlon 0-5, David Reidy 1-2, Ian Galvin 1-0, Podge Collins 0-2, Colm Galvin, Conor McGrath, Tony Kelly 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

12. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

14. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

24. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own) for Kingston (59)

22. Michael Cahalane (Bandon) for Meade (64)

20. Lorcan McLoughlin (Kanturk) for Kearney (65)

23. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers) for McLoughlin (inj) (73)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber – captain)

3. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

5. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

6. Conor Cleary (St Joseph’s Miltown Malbay)

7. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

10. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

11. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

14. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs

18. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Malone (50)

25. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for O’Donnell (55)

19. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Shanahan (60)

26. Darragh Corry (Tulla) for Reidy (63)

23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Cleary (68)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath)