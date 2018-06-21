Clare joint-manager and forward to have appeals against Munster final bans heard on Saturday

Donal Moloney and David Reidy are both set to appeal their suspensions.

CLARE HURLING MANAGER Donal Moloney says it is more important that forward David Reidy is cleared to play in the Munster final against Cork than for him to skip his sideline ban.

Both the player and manager will have their hearings committee appeals heard this Saturday on midday in Croke Park in an attempt to be cleared to play their part against Cork at Semple Stadium.

Reidy was show a straight red card during Clare’s win over Limerick at the weekend and has been charged with a minimal strike on an opponent – Limerick’s Diarmuid Byrnes – while Moloney was handed a two-month ban for an alleged sideline altercation with an official after Clare’s win over Tipperary the previous week.

The Banner’s joint manager insisted the potential suspension is not a distraction for him, and insisted he will seek to clear his name.

“Well, David is more important than I am,” said Moloney.

“I would always have respected officials and opposing team managers. We’ve great relationships with opposing team managements.

“We sometimes find this to be a lonely spot so we confer and collaborate behind the scenes quite a lot, much more than people actually think.

“We compare notes when we’re in difficult spots and so on. That is always part of it. I am obviously going to appeal and whatever decision is made we will absolutely respect it.

“It doesn’t matter whether I am on the top tier of the stand or down on the pitch because we’re all mic-ed up and we’ve had different scenarios during the league and I went up to the gantry and Gerry stayed down on the sideline.

“I did maor foirne for a couple of days. We mix it up and change it around and Gerry had done maor foirne. Last Sunday, Gerry was in the front row of the stand and Gavin (Keary) was maor foirne so that’s really of little consequence.

“But David is key and I think, to be honest, we would hope that he could get some part to play. Video evidence probably shows he’s not guilty of the charges put against him but I’m not going to pre-empt the CCCC – they have their processes and their duties and we will absolutely respect whatever decision they come up with.”

Meanwhile, joint manager Gerry O’Connor said Seadna Morey is the only player in real doubt for the Munster final due to injury.

Morey only lasted 15 minutes of the Cusack Park clash with Limerick and limped off with a dead leg, and O’Connor says he has a 50-50 chance of making the decider.

“I was just talking to Seadna, he was just working in Dublin today and he just started his rehab programme today,” said O’Connor.

“The bruising hadn’t gone down sufficiently until today for him to start his rehab so he’s doubtful at the minute unfortunately.

“But look, it’s a dead leg, he got a knee into the thigh, so basically we have got to monitor him on a daily basis between now and Sunday week.

“It will be (50-50). That’s what the physios are saying to us and that’s what he’s saying himself. But he’s a pretty quick healer, that’s the only thing I’ll say. Everyone else is good.”

Regarding the appeal of Reidy’s suspension, O’Connor says he hopes his player will be granted clemency.

“Look, you have to go through the process, there is a suspension handed down and we have to go through the appeal process.

“We have to put together our case and we’ll present that case on Saturday and hopefully justice will be seen and prevail.”

