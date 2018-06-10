This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp

There was a six-point swing in the Banner’s favour when Ian Galvin found the net with five minutes left.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 10 Jun 2018, 8:06 PM
42 minutes ago 1,746 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4063776

Jake Morris shots past goalkeeper Donal Tuohy only for his shot to hit the post Jake Morris and Clare goalkeeper Donal Tuohy look on as the Tipp sub's effort hits the post. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

AS CLARE SUPPORTERS reflect this evening on an incredible game which kept their team’s championship aspirations alive, it’s likely that they’ll identify a particular 18-second spell as a decisive moment in this afternoon’s victory over Tipperary.

While simultaneously ending Tipp’s championship campaign, the Banner County remained in contention for a place in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship final by recording a 1-23 to 1-21 win at Semple Stadium.

Peter Duggan starred for Clare with a personal contribution of 0-15, but substitute Ian Galvin’s goal in the 65th minute was absolutely pivotal in Thurles this afternoon.

Galvin rattled the net to leave just one point between the teams, yet just seconds earlier Clare were only the width of a post away from facing what would surely have been an unassailable seven-point deficit with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

With Tipp leading by 1-19 to 0-18, substitute Jake Morris was played through on goal by Cathal Barrett. Despite managing to beat Clare goalkeeper Donal Tuohy, the Nenagh Éire Óg player saw his effort come back off the upright.

Clare gathered possession from the rebound, with Podge Collins eventually releasing Galvin, whose strike raised a green flag in spite of the efforts of Tipp goalkeeper Brian Hogan.

Instead of going 2-19 to 0-18 ahead, Tipp saw their advantage cut to 1-19 to 1-18. They countered with a Seamus Callanan point but crucially Jason Forde missed the chance to send them three clear from a free.

John Conlon and Duggan brought Clare level deep into injury-time, Noel McGrath nudged Tipperary back in front in the 73rd minute — 1-21 to 1-20 — but Clare finished strongly thanks to a point from Collins and two more via Duggan.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

