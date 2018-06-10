18 seconds that proved decisive in Clare's thrilling win over Tipp

Jake Morris and Clare goalkeeper Donal Tuohy look on as the Tipp sub's effort hits the post. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

AS CLARE SUPPORTERS reflect this evening on an incredible game which kept their team’s championship aspirations alive, it’s likely that they’ll identify a particular 18-second spell as a decisive moment in this afternoon’s victory over Tipperary.

While simultaneously ending Tipp’s championship campaign, the Banner County remained in contention for a place in this year’s Munster Senior Hurling Championship final by recording a 1-23 to 1-21 win at Semple Stadium.

Peter Duggan starred for Clare with a personal contribution of 0-15, but substitute Ian Galvin’s goal in the 65th minute was absolutely pivotal in Thurles this afternoon.

Galvin rattled the net to leave just one point between the teams, yet just seconds earlier Clare were only the width of a post away from facing what would surely have been an unassailable seven-point deficit with only five minutes of normal time remaining.

With Tipp leading by 1-19 to 0-18, substitute Jake Morris was played through on goal by Cathal Barrett. Despite managing to beat Clare goalkeeper Donal Tuohy, the Nenagh Éire Óg player saw his effort come back off the upright.

Clare gathered possession from the rebound, with Podge Collins eventually releasing Galvin, whose strike raised a green flag in spite of the efforts of Tipp goalkeeper Brian Hogan.

Six Point Swing! Jake Morris from Tipperary hits the post, Clare go down the field and score a fine goal through Ian Galvin. pic.twitter.com/dXb3nUQaJV — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 10, 2018

Instead of going 2-19 to 0-18 ahead, Tipp saw their advantage cut to 1-19 to 1-18. They countered with a Seamus Callanan point but crucially Jason Forde missed the chance to send them three clear from a free.

John Conlon and Duggan brought Clare level deep into injury-time, Noel McGrath nudged Tipperary back in front in the 73rd minute — 1-21 to 1-20 — but Clare finished strongly thanks to a point from Collins and two more via Duggan.