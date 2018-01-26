Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell in harness for Clare's league opener against Tipp

JOINT MANAGERS GERRY O’Connor and Donal Moloney have tonight named their Clare line-up for Sunday’s Division 1A Allianz Hurling League opener against Tipperary (throw-in 14.00).

Patrick O’Connor captains the Banner men from corner back with Tony Kelly in midfield alongside Colm Galvin.

Shane O’Donnell starts as corner forward with Peter Duggan in the 14 jersey. Podge Collins is among the substitutes for the Cusack Park encounter.

The visitors meanwhile, have a team with three league debutantes listed to start: goalkeeper Paul Maher of Moyne-Templetuohy, Eire Og’s Tom Fox and 2016 All-Ireland minor winner Ger Browne at corner forward.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Jack Browne

3. Conor Cleary

4. Patrick O’Connor (Capt).

5. David Fitzgerald

6. David McInerney

7. Seadna Morey

8. Colm Gavin

9. Tony Kelly

10. Cathal Malone

11. John Conlon

12. David Reidy

13. Shane O’Donnell

14. Peter Duggan

15. Conor McGrath.

Subs:

16. Ronan Taaffe

17. Mikey O’Malley

18. Gearoid O’Connell

19. Ian Galvin

20. Darragh Corry

21. Podge Collins

22. Niall Deasy

23. Ryan Taylor

24. Cathal O’Connell

25. Jason McCarthy

26. Mikey O’Neill

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher

2. Alan Flynn

3. Tomás Hamill

4. Donagh Maher

5. Séamus Kennedy

6. Padraic Maher (Capt.)

7. Tom Fox

8. Cathal Barrett

9. Ronan Maher

10. Conor Kenny

11. Noel McGrath

12. Seán Curran

13. Ger Browne

14. Jason Forde

15. Patrick Maher

Subs:

16. Daragh Mooney

17. James Barry

18. Michael Breen

19. Justin Cahill

20. Brendan Maher

21. Paul Maher

22. Dan McCormack

23. John McGrath

24. Sean O’Brien

25. Joe O’Dwyer

26. Paul Shanahan