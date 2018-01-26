  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tony Kelly and Shane O'Donnell in harness for Clare's league opener against Tipp

The Premier County meet the Banner on Sunday.

By The42 Team Friday 26 Jan 2018, 8:45 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO
Image: Emily Harney/INPHO

JOINT MANAGERS GERRY O’Connor and Donal Moloney have tonight named their Clare line-up for Sunday’s Division 1A Allianz Hurling League opener against Tipperary (throw-in 14.00).

Patrick O’Connor captains the Banner men from corner back with Tony Kelly in midfield alongside Colm Galvin.

Shane O’Donnell starts as corner forward with Peter Duggan in the 14 jersey. Podge Collins is among the substitutes for the Cusack Park encounter.

The visitors meanwhile, have a team with three league debutantes listed to start: goalkeeper Paul Maher of Moyne-Templetuohy, Eire Og’s Tom Fox and 2016 All-Ireland minor winner Ger Browne at corner forward.

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy

2. Jack Browne
3. Conor Cleary
4. Patrick O’Connor (Capt).

5. David Fitzgerald
6. David McInerney
7. Seadna Morey

8. Colm Gavin
9. Tony Kelly

10. Cathal Malone
11. John Conlon
12. David Reidy

13. Shane O’Donnell
14. Peter Duggan
15. Conor McGrath.

Subs:

16. Ronan Taaffe
17. Mikey O’Malley
18. Gearoid O’Connell
19. Ian Galvin
20. Darragh Corry
21. Podge Collins
22. Niall Deasy
23. Ryan Taylor
24. Cathal O’Connell
25. Jason McCarthy
26. Mikey O’Neill

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher

2. Alan Flynn
3. Tomás Hamill
4. Donagh Maher

5. Séamus Kennedy
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.)
7. Tom Fox

8. Cathal Barrett
9. Ronan Maher

10. Conor Kenny
11. Noel McGrath
12. Seán Curran

13. Ger Browne
14. Jason Forde
15. Patrick Maher

Subs:

16. Daragh Mooney
17. James Barry
18. Michael Breen
19. Justin Cahill
20. Brendan Maher
21. Paul Maher
22. Dan McCormack
23. John McGrath
24. Sean O’Brien
25. Joe O’Dwyer
26. Paul Shanahan

9 All-Ireland winners to start for Dublin Ladies in league opener against 2017 finalists Donegal

Pat Gilroy names new-look Dublin team for Saturday’s Croke Park double-header

