Pat Gilroy names new-look Dublin team for Saturday's Croke Park double-header

Gilroy took over in October following the departure of Ger Cunningham.

DUBLIN HURLING MANAGER Pat Gilroy has named his new-look team for the Allianz Hurling League opener against Offaly on Saturday evening at Croke Park.

Despite reports earlier in the week which suggested captain Liam Rushe would be fit to feature in Gilroy’s first league game in charge, the 27-year-old isn’t included in Dublin’s starting XV.

Returning players such as Danny Sutcliffe, Conal Keaney and Joey Boland are also absent but former captain Johnny McCaffrey does start in midfield.

There are senior league debuts for Bill O’Carroll, Cian Hendricken, Cian McBride, Tomás Connolly, Fergal Whitely, Ronan Smith, Alan Moore, Paul Winters and Fionn Ó Riain Broin.

And only four players named to start featured in last summer’s championship defeat to Tipperary — Ó Riain Broin, Shane Barrett, Chris Crummey and Donal Burke.

Kevin Martin’s Offaly will travel to HQ enthused by a couple of encouraging performances in the Walsh Cup ahead of the Division 1B meeting, which serves as the opening part of a Saturday night double-header.

The Dublin footballers begin their league campaign immediately afterwards as they face Kildare at 7pm, with the hurling throwing in at 5pm.

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan

2. Paddy Smyth

3. Bill O’Carroll

4. Cian Hendricken

5. Shane Barrett

6. Cian McBride

7. Chris Crummey

8. Johnny McCaffrey

9. Tomas Connolly

10. Donal Burke

11. Fergal Whitely

12. Ronan Smith

13. Alan Moore

14. Paul Winters

15. Fionn Ó Riain Broin.

