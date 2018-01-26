  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 26 January, 2018
All-Ireland hurling champions Galway name team for league opener

The Tribesmen entertain Antrim in the first round of Division 1B fixtures on Sunday.

By Ben Blake Friday 26 Jan 2018, 11:10 AM
Galway manager Micheál Donoghue.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

GALWAY BEGIN their Allianz National Hurling League campaign against Antrim on Sunday (1pm).

Having claimed a first All-Ireland senior championship in 29 years back in September, the Tribesmen return to league action in the hope of earning promotion from Division 1B.

Ahead of this weekend’s opener at Pearse Stadium, manager Micheál Donoghue has named his team.

It features seven players — Adrian Tuohy, Daithi Burke, Aidan Harte, Johnny Coen, Joseph Cooney, Niall Burke and Conor Cooney — who played in the All-Ireland final victory over Waterford.

Donoghue has also drafted eight newcomers into his squad – including seven who featured in the U21 squad last year — and one of them, Killimordaly forward Brian Concannon, gets the nod.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Jack Grealish (Gort)

5. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
6. Martin Dolphin (Portumna)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. Eanna Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)
11. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
12. Paul Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy)

13. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkin’s)

