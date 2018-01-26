  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 26 January, 2018
Sylvie Linnane's nephew among 8 newcomers to Galway hurling squad

Micheál Donoghue has turned to youth to bolster his squad for the 2018 campaign.

By John Fallon Friday 26 Jan 2018, 6:35 AM
3 hours ago 4,407 Views 1 Comment
A NEPHEW OF former All-Star and All-Ireland winner Sylvie Linnane is among eight players drafted into the Galway hurling squad.

Sean Linnane signals for a point Sean Linnane signals for a point in the All-Ireland U21 semi-final last August Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Manager Micheál Donoghue has turned to youth to bolster his squad ahead of the defence of their national league and All-Ireland titles.

Eight players, seven who featured with the Galway U-21 squad last year, have been drafted into an extended panel and some could make their debut next Sunday when the Tribesmen open the defence of their league crown against Antrim at Pearse Stadium.

Sean Linnane from Turloughmore, whose father Gerry also played for Galway for a time, is among the newcomers who have been added to a large training squad.

Linnane was on the Galway U-21 team defeated by Limerick in the All-Ireland U-21 semi-final last year.

Others who featured on that team such as Conor Cosgrove (Ardrahan), Brian Concannon (Killimordaly), Joe Mooney (Loughrea), Kevin McHugo (Tommy Larkins) and Jack Coyne (Castlegar) were also on that team.

Kevin McHugo Kevin McHugo has joined the senior panel Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Concannon and Coyne were on the Galway minor team which won the All-Ireland title in 2015, with Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge) another member of that victorious side to be drafted in this month by Donoghue and his selectors.

The eighth addition to the squad is Shane Cooney from St Thomas, who joins up with older brother Conor, one of the stars of Galway’s All-Ireland triumph last September. Shane Cooney featured for several years with the Galway minors and U-21s.

Galway will be without some key figures such as captain David Burke and Joe Canning, both of whom are recovering from knee injuries, and Donoghue and his selectors may use their Division 1B campaign to experiment.

