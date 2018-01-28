  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Sunday 28 January, 2018
1-8 for David Reidy as Clare leave it late to seal victory over Tipperary

Cusack Park played host to the encounter.

By PÃ¡raic McMahon Sunday 28 Jan 2018, 3:57 PM
6 hours ago 8,456 Views 5 Comments
David Reidy (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
David Reidy (file pic).
David Reidy (file pic).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Clare 1-21

Tipperary 0-19

PÃ¡raic McMahon reports from Cusack Park, Ennis

CLARE PICKED UP a valuable two points as they got their Allianz National Hurling League Divison 1 campaign off to a winning start defeating Tipperary.

Leading by five points, ten minutes into the second half, Clare could have wrapped things up a lot sooner than they eventually did. Instead they allowed Tipperary to equalise and put themselves under pressure for the final quarter. During this period, David Reidy got the only shot on goal and the Ennis man left Paul Maher with no chance raising a green flag with the final puck of the game.

Prior to this encounter, Tipperary had won four of the past five League meetings between the sides. A win was needed by the Banner County to tidy up this statistics and also to tie in with their philosophy of making Cusack Park a fortress.

Up front, the home side posed more of an attacking threat. Shane Oâ€™Donnell though he did not get on the scoresheet set the standard with his workrate and set up the bulk of Cathal Maloneâ€™s four points. They will need to work on the dropping high ball as this led to plenty scoring opportunities for their opponents.

Only three of Tipperaryâ€™s nine forwards to feature got on the scoresheet and of their nineteen point tally, twelve were from placed balls. Noel McGrath impressed at centre forward and although they played smart hurling for large spells, a more solid performance is needed the next day out.

Padraic Maher, Alan Flynn and Ronan Maher with John Conlon Action from today. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With the games set to come thick and fast, a winning start will please Gerry Oâ€™Connor and Donal Moloney. They travel to Kilkenny on February 4th while Michael Ryanâ€™s men host Waterford in their next outing. The stakes will increase when these two sides meet again in the Munster Championship when Thurles will be the setting on June 10th.

Scorers for Clare: David Reidy (1-08, 6f), Cathal Malone (0-04), Peter Duggan (0-04 2frees), Tony Kelly (0-02), John Conlon (0-02), Colm Galvin (0-01).

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde (0-10, 10f), Noel McGrath (0-05 2frees) Cathal Barrett (0-01), Padraic Maher (0-01), Ronan Maher (0-01), Sean Curran (0-01),

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen

4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Capt) (Tubber)
3. Conor Cleary (St Josephs Miltown)
2. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8. Colm Gavin (Clonlara)
9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
11. John Conlon (Clonlara)
12. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
14. Peter Duggan (Clooney/Quin)
15. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

Subs

21. Podge Collins (Cratloe) for McGrath (HT)
19. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Duggan (65)
22. Niall Deasy (Ballyea) for Malone (67)
18. Gearoid Oâ€™Connell (Ballyea) for C Galvin (68)

Tipperary

1. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)

2. Alan Flynn (Kildangan)
3. TomÃ¡s Hamill (Moyne-Templetuohy)
4. Donagh Maher (Burgess)

5. SÃ©amus Kennedy (St. Maryâ€™s, Clonmel)
6. Padraic Maher (Capt.) (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Tom Fox (Ã‰ire Ã“g Annacarty-Donohill)

8. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
9. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

10. Conor Kenny (Borris-Ileigh)
11. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
12. SeÃ¡n Curran (Mullinahone)

15. Patrick Maher (Lorrha-Dorrha)
14. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
13. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Subs

25. Joe Oâ€™Dwyer (Killenaule) â€“ Fox (34)
18. Michael Breen (Ballina) for Kenny (45)
23. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for Browne (52)
20. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh) for Kennedy (59)
22. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for Patrick Maher (66)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
'It was in the heat of the moment': West Ham defender apologises for spitting
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
'It's up to the boss' - Batshuayi says Chelsea future is down to Conte
'He must have seen me looking around because he shouted over 'Are you alright, gorgeous?''
Kane spares Tottenham's blushes after Amond and Newport dared to dream
