  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'If I were to be contacted for the Italy job, I'd go to the Nantes president and ask to be released'

Claudio Ranieri joined Ligue 1 side Nantes in 2017.

By AFP Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 3:13 PM
10 hours ago 4,152 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3863846
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA
Image: Liewig Christian/ABACA

CLAUDIO RANIERI HAS indicated he is ready to quit French Ligue 1 club Nantes if he is asked to become Italy coach.

The 66-year-old has been one of the names touted as a possible replacement for Gian Piero Ventura who was forced to resign after Italy’s shock failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

“Any Italian coach would love to be in charge of the national side,” Ranieri, who guided Leicester to their first ever Premier League title in 2016, told Sky Sport Italia.

“I have a contract with Nantes for two years and I have not received any messages, so I can’t say anything.

But if I were to be contacted for the Italy job, I’d go to the Nantes president and ask to be released,” said the widely-travelled Ranieri, whose former clubs include Juventus, Napoli and Roma in Italy, Premier League giants Chelsea and Valencia and Atletico Madrid in Spain.

He also had a brief stint in charge of the Greek national side.

Ranieri joined Nantes this season and the club are in fifth position in Ligue 1, 10 points behind Lyon, who are in the fourth and final European qualifying spot.

“The day it’s decided we’ll see … if the opportunity arises I’ll discuss it (with him),” said Nantes president Waldemar Kita.

“I would also understand, in a way, that at the end of his career as a top coach, it could end well for him (with an offer) that will not present itself twice.

“I’m not one to curb professional and personal ambitions, so I’m not going to. If I was in his position I would do the same thing.”

Italy’s 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden last year meant the Azzurri failed to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Former Italy head coach Antonio Conte, now coaching Chelsea; Carlo Ancelotti, sacked by Bayern Munich last September, and Zenit Saint Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini are also among those linked to the coaching job.

Italy Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio has been appointed interim coach to oversee friendlies against Argentina and England next month.

© – AFP 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona – Conte

Aston Villa promotion hopes dented, Sunderland hit rock bottom

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
The best goalkeeper in the world and more Champions League talking points
De Gea brilliance helps Man United escape Sevilla with a draw
No Paul Pogba in Man United starting XI for crucial Champions League encounter
FOOTBALL
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Mourinho hugs reporter for asking about McTominay instead of Pogba
Ireland U20s scrum-half O'Sullivan comes from a strong Meath GAA family
Chelsea close to a perfect game against Barcelona - Conte
IRELAND
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
7 reasons we're delighted Michael D Higgins wants 7 more years
'It can't be a risk, he has to be fully fit' - Furlong's hamstring a major worry
SIX NATIONS
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Four changes for Ireland as Griggs names starting team to welcome Wales
Still no room for McKinley as Conor O'Shea names Italy team to face France
Scotland name side aiming for first Six Nations win over England in a decade
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
RTÃ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
RTÉ pundit brands Man United draw 'dreadful, anti-football, an embarrassing performance'
Stunning Fred free-kick sees Shakhtar stage second-half comeback against Roma
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie