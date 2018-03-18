  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'

World Cup-winning coach Clive Woodward says fatigue played a part in England’s poor Six Nations campaign.

By AFP Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 6:50 PM
1 hour ago 5,660 Views 11 Comments
Image: MB Media
Image: MB Media

CLIVE WOODWARD BELIEVES the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand left England’s stars too drained to thrive at the Six Nations.

England were dethroned as Six Nations champions by Ireland, who sealed the Grand Slam with a 24-15 win at Twickenham on Saturday.

Eddie Jones’ side finished fifth in their worst tournament performance since 1987.

Significantly, a host of English players were in the Lions’ squad in New Zealand last year and former England coach Woodward believes that damaged their hopes of retaining the Six Nations crown.

“You can’t overstate what happened on the Lions tour,” Woodward told BBC Radio Five Live on Sunday.

“As a fan I love the Lions, but as England coach I did not like it one little bit.

“Every time the Lions toured, the way our players have to play so many games for their clubs, it meant you would have a bad year and the stats tell you that.

Certainly yesterday (Saturday), but also against France and Scotland they looked tired.

“Maro Itoje looked out on his feet and not the same player who played against New Zealand last summer.

“It’s taken its toll on them. As head coach you need more control over your players.”

Woodward also claimed Jones’ intense training sessions would have added to England’s fatigue at a time when they needed more rest.

“The off season is going to be so important for England because they need some spring back in their step because they look like a tired team,” he said.

Eddie trains them really hard and they looked very tired throughout the Championship. It’s caught up with them.

“They haven’t become a bad team overnight, but they haven’t played well. For me a lot of it is because they look fatigued

“We haven’t just been losing, we haven’t even been firing any shots. They’re out on their feet.”

© AFP 2018 

Glenstal block CBC’s bid for record 30th title to win their first Munster Schools Senior Cup

Romanian ref under fire after Spain’s defeat sends Romania through to Ireland’s World Cup pool

