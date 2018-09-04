This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Colin Kaepernick issues 'deserve our attention and action' – NFL

After he was featured in a new Nike advert, the NFL has said issues raised by the player deserve ‘attention and action’.

By The42 Team Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 10:43 PM
5 hours ago 3,211 Views 38 Comments
Colin Kaepernick (file pic).
THE NFL HAS said the issues raised by Colin Kaepernick “deserve our attention and action” after the player’s controversial appearance in a Nike advert.

Kaepernick on Monday posted a photo to his Instagram and Twitter accounts featuring a black-and-white close-up of his face overlaid with an inspirational message: ”Believe in Something. Even if it means sacrificing everything”. The Nike logo and “Just Do It” slogan were below.

Reports have suggested a shoe and apparel launch could soon follow via the sportswear giant, although reaction to the campaign has varied wildly – from the support of fellow athletes to the burning of Nike footwear by some dismayed customers.

Controversy exploded around the quarterback during the 2016 season when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and perceived racial injustice. 

Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2017 and has not found work in the NFL since, though the 30-year-old reportedly engaged in discussions with a few teams this off season.

Last November Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL in which he alleged that franchise owners colluded to keep him from signing with another team. An NFL request to dismiss the case was denied last month, meaning there is sufficient evidence for it to go to trial.

In a statement on Tuesday, NFL executive vice-president of communications and public affairs Jocelyn Moore said: “The National Football League believes in dialogue, understanding and unity.

“We embrace the role and responsibility of everyone involved with this game to promote meaningful, positive change in our communities.

“The social justice issues that Colin and other professional athletes have raised deserve our attention and action.” 

