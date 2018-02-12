  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 12 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Colts finally have a new head coach, and this one looks like he'll stick around

Indianapolis have appointed former Eagles’ offensive coordinator Frank Reich to their top job.

By Steve O'Rourke Monday 12 Feb 2018, 11:20 AM
49 minutes ago 651 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3847446
Reich poses with a newspaper next to Colts' owner Jim Irsay to prove he has really signed on.
Image: Indianapolis Colts/Twitter
Reich poses with a newspaper next to Colts' owner Jim Irsay to prove he has really signed on.
Reich poses with a newspaper next to Colts' owner Jim Irsay to prove he has really signed on.
Image: Indianapolis Colts/Twitter

SECOND TIME LUCKY.

A week after appointing Josh McDaniels to the role of head coach, only to see him back out just hours before his first press conference, the Indianapolis Colts finally have their man.

Frank Reich, who just a week ago helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a first Super Bowl as offensive coordinator, signed a five-year deal with the Colts last night.

The 56-year-old was favourite for the job since meeting with Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard last Friday and is believed to have beaten New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to the role.

“We are excited to have Frank Reich as our new head coach,” Ballard said.

Frank is a leader of men who will demand excellence from our players on and off the field. I look forward to working with Frank to deliver a championship-calibre team to the city of Indianapolis.”

Losing Reich means there are now two key positions to fill for Philadelphia before defending their Vince Lombardi trophy next season after much-heralded quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was hired as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator Friday.

Reich and DeFilippo are widely credited with the development of both Carson Wentz — a legitimate MVP candidate before tearing his ACL and LCL in December — and Nick Foles, who won the Super Bowl MVP for his performance against the Patriots.

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
'When Van Gaal arrived, everything changed, my progression stopped'
Alexis recalls Messi crying after Chelsea defeat
Smalling and Jones branded 'a disaster' by Neville
ITALY
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
'We're just gutted for her. She's a big part of this squad and is going to be a big loss'
Three-try Ireland battle back from early loss of star Miller for first Six Nations win
Stockdale shows thirst for tries with clinical late finish
IRELAND
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
Terrific Thomas, excellent Earls and the rest of our Six Nations Team of the Week
St. Andrew's products Larmour and Porter learning from Ireland experiences
8 moments that will give any Irish person pure goosebumps
HURLING
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'We were pretty angry with what happened and we just brought that into hurling'
'This day last week I broke down to tears in Na Piarsaigh' - from injury to All-Ireland semi-final win
Kilkenny hurling factory St Kieran's march towards Leinster four-in-a-row
MANCHESTER UNITED
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
'Ask Paul Souness' - Mourinho snipes at Sky Sports pundit over 'schoolboy' Pogba comments
As it happened: Newcastle vs Man United, Premier League
'He was popular with everyone': Man United to honour Liam Miller tomorrow

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie