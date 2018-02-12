The Colts finally have a new head coach, and this one looks like he'll stick around

Reich poses with a newspaper next to Colts' owner Jim Irsay to prove he has really signed on.

SECOND TIME LUCKY.

A week after appointing Josh McDaniels to the role of head coach, only to see him back out just hours before his first press conference, the Indianapolis Colts finally have their man.

Frank Reich, who just a week ago helped guide the Philadelphia Eagles to a first Super Bowl as offensive coordinator, signed a five-year deal with the Colts last night.

The 56-year-old was favourite for the job since meeting with Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard last Friday and is believed to have beaten New Orleans Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to the role.

“We are excited to have Frank Reich as our new head coach,” Ballard said.

Frank is a leader of men who will demand excellence from our players on and off the field. I look forward to working with Frank to deliver a championship-calibre team to the city of Indianapolis.”

Losing Reich means there are now two key positions to fill for Philadelphia before defending their Vince Lombardi trophy next season after much-heralded quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo was hired as the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive coordinator Friday.

Reich and DeFilippo are widely credited with the development of both Carson Wentz — a legitimate MVP candidate before tearing his ACL and LCL in December — and Nick Foles, who won the Super Bowl MVP for his performance against the Patriots.

