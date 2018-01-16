  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Crescent book Munster quarter-final place as they cruise to victory in Limerick derby

St Clement’s were no match for their neighbours in UL this afternoon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 5:35 PM
3 hours ago 4,416 Views No Comments
Comp's John Hurley (file photo).
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO
Image: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Crescent College Comprehensive 31

St Clement’s College 0

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE once again proved too strong for St Clement’s College as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Crescent had the measure of their Limerick neighbours in the opening round of last year’s competition and so it proved again in tricky weather conditions this afternoon at the University of Limerick.

They ran in five tries in total and held Clement’s scoreless in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Four first-half tries saw Comp lead 24-0 at the break, and with their place in the last eight all but assured, they controlled the contest after the restart and added to their lead.

They join Cork giants PBC in the quarter-finals after the holders disposed of Castletroy College 25-8.

Clement’s and Castletroy must now wait for the draw for the second round, where one of the first-round losers will receive a bye directly into the last eight while the other four teams must play off for the two remaining quarter-final places.

Five-star Pres begin Munster Schools Senior Cup defence in style as they see off Castletroy

The42 Team

