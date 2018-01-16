Crescent book Munster quarter-final place as they cruise to victory in Limerick derby

Crescent College Comprehensive 31

St Clement’s College 0

CRESCENT COLLEGE COMPREHENSIVE once again proved too strong for St Clement’s College as they booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Crescent had the measure of their Limerick neighbours in the opening round of last year’s competition and so it proved again in tricky weather conditions this afternoon at the University of Limerick.

They ran in five tries in total and held Clement’s scoreless in what quickly turned into a one-sided affair.

Injury to a player appears to have forced the @SjCrescent v @clements_st Munster Schools Senior Cup game to be abandoned just after kick-off. Very unfortunate. Will give out more details later #LLSport #mssc — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) January 16, 2018 Source: Colm Kinsella /Twitter

Appears now as if @SjCrescent & @clements_st will in fact now play their Senior Cup First Round fixture. Teams had returned to dressing room after lengthy delay for a serious leg injury but are on way back out to pitch #LLSport #mssc — Colm Kinsella (@ckSportLeader) January 16, 2018 Source: Colm Kinsella /Twitter

Four first-half tries saw Comp lead 24-0 at the break, and with their place in the last eight all but assured, they controlled the contest after the restart and added to their lead.

They join Cork giants PBC in the quarter-finals after the holders disposed of Castletroy College 25-8.

Clement’s and Castletroy must now wait for the draw for the second round, where one of the first-round losers will receive a bye directly into the last eight while the other four teams must play off for the two remaining quarter-final places.

