Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
'Keep them coming': Con O'Callaghan hungry for more trophies as he starts 2018 with a bang

The Young Footballer of the Year added a Sigerson Cup title to his growing list of honours in the game.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 6:20 AM
7 hours ago 6,230 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3860739

AFTER SWEEPING ALL before him in 2017, Con O’Callaghan has started collecting trophies at an even faster rate this year.

Con O'Callaghan celebrates after the game Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A Sigerson Cup title was annexed last Saturday, and the prospect of more glory on St Patrick’s Day means the Cuala youngster could conceivably have two All-Ireland medals wrapped up by the middle of March.

“Keep them coming,” he smiled in the aftermath of UCD’s one-point victory over NUI Galway. “Keep them coming.”

After scoring four points as Cuala dismissed Liam Mellows in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final, O’Callaghan was given the week off to focus fully on winning a Sigerson medal with his college.

He was water carrier for UCD’s wins over Maynooth and DCU, before he was thrust into action last week.

Con O'Callaghan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The 21-year-old logged 160 minutes of football between Wednesday and Saturday, as UCD saw off Ulster University after double extra-time and then NUI Galway to claim their 34th title at this grade.

“I kind of just stayed involved throughout the year and I didn’t get the chance to play with the (club) semi-final,” he said.

“I stayed in touch with Divvo (John Divilly), at the end after the match last week he kind of just called me in so I was more than happy to help out.

“A pretty mad week, it was a sweet win now. I’m just delighted to get one point over them in the end so I’m happy out.

“It’s very nice, playing with lads from different counties, you don’t normally get the chance as you’re usually playing against them so it’s a bit different, it’s a bit special playing with those lads. They really welcome you in and it was very enjoyable.”

Con O'Callaghan celebrates winning Con O'Callaghan celebrates the full-time whistle on Saturday Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Divilly indicated it was always the plan to bring in O’Callaghan after Cuala’s semi-final, given they still have a month to go before the 17 March decider against Na Piarsaigh.

“Con has been around all year, he’s been there at training sessions, he’s been togging, doing bits of kicking (with us). There was never any pressure on Con, or any player. Like, we can’t force or ask any player to play football, the club comes first. It always does.

“He knew that if there was a little window there that he would get game time with us if he wanted. So we’re delighted he did. And I’m delighted for him personally. He has a lot going on in his life but he handles it better than I would anyways.”

