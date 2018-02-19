Captain Coen - Mayo footballer added to his novel All-Ireland collection as leader at the weekend

MAYO’S RECORD IN All-Ireland finals has tended to get plenty airing for the luckless nature of it in recent times but current senior footballer Stephen Coen is continuing to embellish his record as a winning captain in national showpieces.

Stephen Coen's run as a winning captain continued on Saturday in Santry Avenue. Source: INPHO

Saturday’s Sigerson Cup final saw Coen captain the winning UCD team as they saw off NUI Galway by 1-13 to 2-9 in Santry.

It was the latest addition to Coen’s impressive captaincy collection after he lifted silverware following Mayo’s 2013 All-Ireland minor victory over Tyrone and the 2016 All-Ireland U21 final success against Cork.

@Mayogaa All Ireland Minor & U21 winning Captain of 2013 & 2016 respectively.

An All Ireland Freshers title & now a #SigersonCup win as Captain to make it a historic 4/4 for Stephen Coen ,what a superb record & a huge achievement!

UCD Ireland Hollymount Carramore Gaa Club — Hollymount-Carramore (@Holly_CarraGaa) February 17, 2018 Source: Hollymount-Carramore /Twitter

It’s a novel achievement by the Hollymount-Carramore club man who claimed his second Sigerson Cup medal on Saturday after being part of the 2016 final victory when he came off the bench to kick the final point of the game in a success over DCU.

In addition he was the captain when UCD won the All-Ireland Freshers football crown in 2015.

Coen’s UCD team-mate Jack McCaffrey was sidelined on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury but he has the distinction of matching two of Coen’s achievements as he captained Dublin to 2014 All-Ireland U21 title and UCD to the 2016 Sigerson Cup.

Jack McCaffrey got his hands on silverware with the Dublin U21's in 2014 and the UCD Sigerson Cup team in 2016. Source: INPHO

A pair of Tyrone players also managed to be captain for two of those triumphs with Peter Donnelly managing it at minor (2001 ) and Sigerson (2008) levels while Cormac McAnallen achieved All-Ireland wins as a captain at minor (1998) and U21 (2000 and 2001).

22-year-old Coen has been part of two All-Ireland senior final losses with Mayo in 2016 and 2017 at the hands of Dublin but still has time on his side to add to his collection.

