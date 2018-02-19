  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 19 February, 2018
Captain Coen - Mayo footballer added to his novel All-Ireland collection as leader at the weekend

Stephen Coen lifted another trophy, this time after the Sigerson Cup decider in Santry.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 19 Feb 2018, 1:02 PM
32 minutes ago 1,099 Views 1 Comment
MAYO’S RECORD IN All-Ireland finals has tended to get plenty airing for the luckless nature of it in recent times but current senior footballer Stephen Coen is continuing to embellish his record as a winning captain in national showpieces.

pjimage Stephen Coen's run as a winning captain continued on Saturday in Santry Avenue. Source: INPHO

Saturday’s Sigerson Cup final saw Coen captain the winning UCD team as they saw off NUI Galway by 1-13 to 2-9 in Santry.

It was the latest addition to Coen’s impressive captaincy collection after he lifted silverware following Mayo’s 2013 All-Ireland minor victory over Tyrone and the 2016 All-Ireland U21 final success against Cork.

It’s a novel achievement by the Hollymount-Carramore club man who claimed his second Sigerson Cup medal on Saturday after being part of the 2016 final victory when he came off the bench to kick the final point of the game in a success over DCU.

In addition he was the captain when UCD won the All-Ireland Freshers football crown in 2015.

Coen’s UCD team-mate Jack McCaffrey was sidelined on Saturday as he continues his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury but he has the distinction of matching two of Coen’s achievements as he captained Dublin to 2014 All-Ireland U21 title and UCD to the 2016 Sigerson Cup.

pjimage (1) Jack McCaffrey got his hands on silverware with the Dublin U21's in 2014 and the UCD Sigerson Cup team in 2016. Source: INPHO

A pair of Tyrone players also managed to be captain for two of those triumphs with Peter Donnelly managing it at minor (2001 ) and Sigerson (2008) levels while Cormac McAnallen achieved All-Ireland wins as a captain at minor (1998) and U21 (2000 and 2001).

22-year-old Coen has been part of two All-Ireland senior final losses with Mayo in 2016 and 2017 at the hands of Dublin but still has time on his side to add to his collection.

4 players including key forward duo to miss out for Tipperary against Kilkenny

‘Obscene’, ‘Not fair’, ‘Not right’ – NUIG, UCD and Corofin managers on fixture clash

