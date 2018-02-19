  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

4 players including key forward duo to miss out for Tipperary against Kilkenny

Fitzgibbon Cup commitments will affect Tipperary’s squad next Sunday.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 19 Feb 2018, 6:00 AM
7 hours ago 6,236 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858400
Jason Forde and John McGrath in action in the 2016 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Jason Forde and John McGrath in action in the 2016 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.
Jason Forde and John McGrath in action in the 2016 All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

TIPPERARY MUST PLAN without four players for next Sunday’s league trip to face Kilkenny due to their involvement in the Fitzgibbon Cup final the previous day.

Key forwards Jason Forde and John McGrath will miss out due to their involvement with UL in the third-level showpiece while emerging Tipperary players Barry Heffernan and Paul Maher are also involved in the final against DCU.

With that fixture taking place in Mallow next Saturday afternoon, Tipperary boss Michael Ryan feels it would be too much to ask his players to line out in Nowlan Park the following day.

The Fitzgibbon Cup final is usually held on a free weekend in the hurling league but the compressed nature of this year’s spring schedule means both games take place next weekend.

With Tipperary already without attacking star Seamus Callanan due to injury, the loss of Forde and McGrath will affect their capacity to generate scores.

Silvermines player Forde struck 2-9 on Saturday night to bring his return to 3-28 from Tipperary’s three league games to date as he has taken over the free-taking duties.

“To be fair to those boys, we have four involved with UL and we’ve nobody on the DCU squad,” outlined Ryan.

“Our four, we’ve to let them off. They won’t feature next weekend. I hope they won’t be too disappointed hearing that through the media!

“The facts are the facts, we can’t play them [twice] in 24 hours. Look, we’re carrying a fine panel. Those guys need game-time too.

“It’s hectic. It’s still the same amount of games that we’ve to get ready for. We’ve just been as sensible as we possibly can. Thankfully we’re standing up straight.

“The Fitzgibbon is coming to its climax next weekend. At that stage we’ll be upon league day four. To be fair, any of the guys that have been involved, I don’t see any fatigue on them.

“The colleges aren’t killing them. They don’t train them, we train them. I think that’s a good balance.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I thought it was harsh’ – Corofin likely to appeal All-Ireland semi-final red card

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
'My work is to be the players' nightmare until the end of the season'
Brazilian derby abandoned after 10 red cards shown
'I wasn't good enough, that is the truth:' Guardiola reveals he was rejected by Wigan
LEINSTER
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
Smiling James Lowe a natural entertainer on and off the field
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
REVIEW
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie