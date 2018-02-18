  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'I thought it was harsh' - Corofin likely to appeal All-Ireland semi-final red card

Martin Farragher was dismissed early on in yesterday’s game in Tullamore.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 10:48 AM
2 hours ago 3,249 Views 15 Comments
COROFIN BOSS KEVIN O’Brien admits that they are likely to appeal the suspension that is set to be handed down to attacker Martin Farragher after his red card in yesterday’s All-Ireland club semi-final.

Martin Farragher leaves the field after being red carded in the opening minute Martin Farragher leaves the field in Tullamore yesterday. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Farragher was penalised by referee Derek O’Mahoney in the opening seconds of the game before he was sent-off in the 2nd minute as the Tipperary official seemed to judge that the full-forward’s knee had made contact with Moorefield defender Liam Healy.

The Galway champions, who atoned for last year’s All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dr Crokes, managed to cope successfully with 14 men as they claimed a 1-6 to 0-6 victory over Moorefield.

They will now be contesting the third All-Ireland decider in their history and will hope Farragher will be free to play on 17 March against Cork’s Nemo Rangers or Derry’s Slaughtneil.

“I presume we will, I need to talk to the club officials,” remarked O’Brien.

“It just looked harsh from where I was standing. I feel sorry for Martin. We talk about discipline so much and for the decision to be made out of his control like that I don’t think it was right.

“I thought it was harsh. I’ve seen it again on TV. I don’t think Martin’s knee went to make any contact with the player.

“I thought the player went to ground, I wouldn’t say easy but without any contact. You can watch it for yourself.”

Agony and ecstasy for Kieran Molloy who played for both NUIG and Corofin today

Corofin have player sent-off in 2nd minute but late Silke goal seals All-Ireland final spot

Fintan O'Toole
