Blade among Connacht quartet to secure new deals

Caolin Blade lines up for Connacht against Zebre last month.

CONNACHT TODAY ANNOUNCED the signing of four squad members to contract extensions.

Scrum-halves Caolin Blade and Conor McKeon as well as props Peter McCabe and Dominic Robertson-McCoy have all penned new deals with the western province.

Blade is the most experienced of the quartet with 60 appearances in a Connacht jersey to his name; 16 coming this season for the 23-year-old.

McCabe joined Connacht on loan last year before signing a full-time contract with the province in the summer of 2017 and has made 11 first-team appearances in the current campaign.

New Zealand-born Robertson-McCoy is in his second season with the westerners. The Irish-qualified tighthead has played five times for Connacht this season while McKeon, a converted out-half, played a key role with the Eagles in their B&I Cup campaign this year.

Commenting on the latest contract signings, Connacht head coach Kieran Keane added:

These are another four important players to have on board for next season. Caolin Blade has featured heavily for us this season and has performed well.

“Conor McKeon, Peter McCabe and Dominic Robertson-McCoy will also give us additional options over the long season.”

