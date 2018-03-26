Larmour out, Sean O'Brien back in training ahead of Leinster's Saracens clash

LEINSTER’S LOSS TO Ospreys on Saturday has left them with five new injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

Source: Alex Davidson/INPHO

Jordan Larmour, who was pulled out of contention ahead of the trip to Wales has been ruled out for a matter of weeks with a calf problem, according to the province.

Also certain to miss the Aviva Stadium clash on Sunday are Noel Reid (eye socket) and Dave Kearney (shoulder).

Fergus McFadden (HIA) and Jack Conan (knee) also left the field injured in Swansea, but will be assessed this week and retain some home of facing the reigning European champions.

O'Brien has played just 27 minutes of rugby since facing Exeter in December. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Head coach Leo Cullen and senior coach Stuart Lancaster look set to have quality back row resources at their disposal even if Conan does not shake off the injury in time. On top of Dan Leavy and Jordi Murphy back from Ireland camp, Sean O’Brien and Rhys Ruddock return to training in UCD today after missing the Six Nations with shoulder and hamstring issues.

O’Brien made a brief return from his injury early this month, but lasted just 27 minutes of the clash with Scarlets before being forced off after sustaining a worrying bang.

Luke McGrath, who returned to play against the Ospreys after a knee injury, returned with no ill effects and is set to partner Johnny Sexton at half-back.