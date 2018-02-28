'Unprecedented sales' leads Connacht to put extra capacity on Sportsground for Challenge Cup quarter

The Sportsground on the night they faced Munster this season.

CONNACHT HAVE PLACED an extra allocation of tickets on sale for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Premiership side Gloucester.

The western province say that ‘due to unprecedented level of ticket sales’ the Sportsground’s capacity will be increased for the 31 March fixture with the addition of temporary terracing at the Bohermore and College Road ends.

Tickets for the extra standing room, which was also put in place for Connacht’s home Pro14 clash against Munster earlier this season, are available from today.