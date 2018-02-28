  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Unprecedented sales' leads Connacht to put extra capacity on Sportsground for Challenge Cup quarter

The temporary stands will be back on College Road and Bohermore ends come 31 March.

By Sean Farrell Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 2:10 PM
The Sportsground on the night they faced Munster this season.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

CONNACHT HAVE PLACED an extra allocation of tickets on sale for their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Premiership side Gloucester.

The western province say that ‘due to unprecedented level of ticket sales’ the Sportsground’s capacity will be increased for the 31 March fixture with the addition of temporary terracing at the Bohermore and College Road ends.

Tickets for the extra standing room, which was also put in place for Connacht’s home Pro14 clash against Munster earlier this season, are available from today.

