Owens to ref Munster, Leinster get Garcès, and Poite in charge for Connacht

EPCR HAS CONFIRMED the refereeing appointments for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Welsh referee Nigel Owens will take charge of Munster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon at Thomond Park on Saturday 31 March.

Owens will referee Munster and Toulon. Source: CameraSport/Kevin Barnes/INPHO

Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday 1 April will be refereed by France’s Jérome Garcès.

Another Frenchman, Romain Poite, will oversee Connacht’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against Gloucester at the Sportsground on Saturday 31 March.

Meanwhile, Luke Pearce of the RFU will be on the whistle for Scarlets versus La Rochelle in the Champions Cup and Wayne Barnes will be the man in the middle for Clermont’s home clash with Racing 92.

Ireland’s John Lacey will take charge of Newcastle Falcons’ home Challenge Cup quarter-final against Brive, the RFU’s JP Doyle will be on the whistle for Pau versus Stade Français, and Mathieu Raynal will referee Edinburgh’s home meeting with Cardiff Blues.

To view the full list of EPCR refereeing appointments, click here.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!