ALGERIA STUNNED THE Netherlands 1–0 in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening in a World Cup warm-up match, just a week before the 2026 tournament kicks off in North America.
Against the run of play a fabulous 86th minute goal from Hadj Moussa, a curling left-footed whip into the top corner, secured victory for the Algerians in a match largely dominated by the Dutch.
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The Dutch had been repeatedly denied by the Fennecs’ goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France great Zinedine Zidane, as he produced a string of impressive saves.
The 28-year-old, who plays for Granada in Spain’s second division, boosted his chances of making the final cut after the Algeria named four ‘keepers in a provisional list, but will only take three to the World Cup in North America, which runs from 11 June to 19 July.
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Luca Zidane, son of Zinedine, stars as Algeria sucker-punch Netherlands in World Cup warm up
ALGERIA STUNNED THE Netherlands 1–0 in Rotterdam on Wednesday evening in a World Cup warm-up match, just a week before the 2026 tournament kicks off in North America.
Against the run of play a fabulous 86th minute goal from Hadj Moussa, a curling left-footed whip into the top corner, secured victory for the Algerians in a match largely dominated by the Dutch.
The Dutch had been repeatedly denied by the Fennecs’ goalkeeper Luca Zidane, son of former France great Zinedine Zidane, as he produced a string of impressive saves.
The 28-year-old, who plays for Granada in Spain’s second division, boosted his chances of making the final cut after the Algeria named four ‘keepers in a provisional list, but will only take three to the World Cup in North America, which runs from 11 June to 19 July.
– © AFP 2026
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2026 world cup clean sheet Soccer Algeria Netherlands