World Cup on the box: Pundits, commentators, referee experts and food aficionados

TV VIEWERS IN Ireland now know their three-course options it comes to feasting on this summer’s World Cup.

While BBC and ITV confirmed their punditry and commentary line-ups last month, RTÉ have now followed suit with the tournament just over a week away.

Co-host Mexico welcome South Africa to the historic Azteca Stadium on Thursday, 11 June, and

While BBC will be broadcasting from a new “state-of-the art immersive studio” in Salford, ITV will be based in New York with Roy Keane their main course, although there is also an off-menu dessert option.

James McClean will be part of the RTÉ offering from Donnybrook, so let’s hope the football is all we need to whet the appetite.

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RTÉ

Presenters: Joanne Cantwell, Peter Collins, Marie Crowe, Jacqui Hurley, Clare MacNamara, Tony O’Donoghue.

Commentators: Des Curran, Darragh Maloney, Adrian Eames, John Kenny and Cathal Mullaney.

Pundits and co-commentators: Shay Given, Ronnie Whelan, Ray Houghton, James McClean, Dietmar Hamann, Áine O’Gorman, Kenny Cunningham, Stephen Kelly, Keith Treacy, Richie Sadlier, Alan Cawley, Kevin Doyle, Niamh Fahey.

BBC

Presenters: Kelly Cates, Mark Chapman, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

Commentators: Guy Mowbray, Steve Wilson, Steve Bower, Jonathan Pearce, Robyn Cowen, Steven Wyeth and Liam McLeod.

Pundits and co-commentators: Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney, Micah Richards, Joe Hart, Paul Robinson, Steph Houghton, Ellen White and Danny Murphy will . Representing Scotland are Scott Brown, Rachel Corsie and James McFadden.

World Cup winner Olivier Giroud, Gaël Clichy, César Azpilicueta, Benni McCarthy, Ashley Williams and Thomas Frank add an international dimension.

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Referee expert: Darren Cann.

ITV

Presenters: Mark Pougatch, Laura Woods and Semra Hunter.

Commentators: Sam Matterface, Jon Champion, Seb Hutchinson and Joe Speight

Pundits and co-commentators: Roy Keane, Ian Wright, Gary Neville, Patrick Vieira, Karen Carney, Ange Postecoglou, Juan Mata, Emma Hayes, Duncan Ferguson, Jobi McAnuff and Bradley Wright-Phillips. Lee Dixon, Ally McCoist, Andros Townsend and Lucy Ward will be on co-commentary duty while Gabriel Clarke and Connie McLaughlin will report on the ground.

Referee expert: Christina Unkel.

And for the dessert: Man v Food presenter Alan Richman will co-host a show on “social and cultural moments.”