  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Munster announce signing of Irish qualified fullback from Sale Sharks

Mike Haley moves to Limerick on a three-year deal.

By Ryan Bailey Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 10:16 AM
4 hours ago 6,511 Views 36 Comments
http://the42.ie/3876285
Haley has made 105 appearances for Sale since making his debut in 2013.
Image: Getty Images
Haley has made 105 appearances for Sale since making his debut in 2013.
Haley has made 105 appearances for Sale since making his debut in 2013.
Image: Getty Images

MUNSTER AND THE IRFU have confirmed the signing of Irish qualified fullback Mike Haley on a three-year contract from Sale Sharks.

The 23-year-old, whose maternal grandmother is from Tralee, Co Kerry, will join the province ahead of next season having made 105 appearances for Premiership outfit Sale.

Haley made his European debut against Munster back in October 2014 and has represented England Saxons on a tour to South Africa in June 2016 as well as featuring for an England XV against the Barbarians at Twickenham in May 2017.

The English-born back has found opportunities hard to come by at the AJ Bell Stadium this season with Australian James O’Connor Sale’s first-choice 15.

Munster have been in the market for a fullback ahead of Simon Zebo’s impending departure for Racing 92, and as reported by The42 yesterday, the IRFU’s IQ Rugby programme played a central role in the province’s capture of Haley.

“We are delighted to recruit an exciting young playmaker such as Mike,” Johann van Graan said.

“At 23, he has over six years of professional rugby under his belt and will be a great addition to our squad.”

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond expressed his disappointment to see Haley leave the club, but said he would not stand in the player’s way of playing international rugby for Ireland.

“It has been a really difficult decision to let Mike go with us having brought him through from being a teenager and with Mike having a year left on his contract with the club,” Diamond said.

Sale Sharks v Lyon - European Rugby Challenge Cup 'I just felt that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity I had to take.' Source: Nigel Roddis

“However, he has aspirations to play international rugby with Ireland and we really didn’t want to stand in his way.

“Mike is a great lad and has served Sale brilliantly, making over 100 appearances. And although we would like to keep him at Sale, along with all our local talented lads, this is an exceptional circumstance and we wish him well.

“I hope all Sharks’ supporters would also wish Mike the best of luck.”

Commenting on his move to Ireland, Haley added:  ”Obviously it was a very, very difficult decision. I’ve spent many happy years here at Sale but after lots of careful thought I just felt that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity I had to take.

“I have a strong family connections with Munster and used to go there all the time when I was younger and being eligible to play for Ireland was another big factor.

“But I will be giving absolutely everything for Sale between now and the end of the season.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cheika set to walk if Wallabies don’t win World Cup

Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
Van Gaal: 'How Mourinho treated him after me, Schweini did not deserve this'
Wenger 'amazed' his Arsenal future is in question
FOOTBALL
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Kane the only world-class player England have - Sheringham
Ronaldo omission backfires as Madrid slump to fifth league defeat of the season
'€222m in the physio room': Marseille boss piles pressure on PSG ahead of Coupe Classique
IRELAND
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
11 things you will always notice if you use public transport in Ireland
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player
'It would be really special if we managed to get three championships in five years'
SCOTLAND
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Schmidt: 'We can't afford to keep conceding three tries a game'
Murray and Sexton limited in training as Schmidt looks to next week for Furlong and Henderson
Scotland number 8 Wilson cited ahead of crunch clash with Ireland
SIX NATIONS
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Ireland's Chris Farrell likely to miss rest of Six Nations after knee injury
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie