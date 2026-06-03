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Diana Shnaider stuns Aryna Sabalenka in French Open quarter-finals
ARYNA SABALENKA’S BID for a first French Open title was left in tatters as she fell apart in a bizarre defeat by Russian 25th seed Diana Shnaider in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.
The world number one led by a set and a double-break before exiting the tournament in a blaze of unforced errors, collapsing to a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 loss in blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Shnaider will face Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska in the semi-finals on Thursday.
Sabalenka was the only Grand Slam champion left in either the men’s or women’s singles draws, but belied that status by making a whopping 57 unforced errors.
Left-hander Shnaider was playing in her first major quarter-final, but now finds herself a strong favourite to reach the final heading into her last-four tie against world number 114 Chwalinska.
Sabalenka’s scarcely believable defeat was reminiscent of the way she threw away a strong position in last year’s final against Coco Gauff.
The Belarusian was playing in a 14th consecutive Grand Slam quarter-final but failed to become the first woman to make seven straight major semis since Serena Williams.
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