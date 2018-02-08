Connacht trio return from injuries for tomorrow night's visit of Ospreys

ANDREW BROWNE WILL make his long-awaited first appearance of the season for Connacht in tomorrow night’s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ospreys at the Sportsground [KO 7.35pm, live on YouTube via TG4].

Browne has yet to play for new head coach Kieran Keane due to a persistent achilles injury, for which he eventually underwent surgery back in October.

He starts in the second row alongside James Cannon, who’s also back from a recent injury lay-off. Another player returning from injury to start against the Welsh side is out-half Craig Ronaldson.

Ireland centre Bundee Aki and scrum-half Kieran Marmion are unavailable due to their involvement in Saturday’s Six Nations game against Italy, while Quinn Roux has also remained in camp having initially been released and named among the Connacht replacements.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan O’Halloran

14. Cian Kelleher

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Tom Farrell

11. Matt Healy

10. Craig Ronaldson

9. Caolin Blade

1. Denis Coulson

2. Tom McCartney

3. Conor Carey

4. Andrew Browne

5. James Cannon

6. Eoghan Masterson

7. Naulia Dawai

8. John Muldoon (captain)

Replacements:

16. Shane Delahunt

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. James Connolly

21. James Mitchell

22. Jack Carty

23. Pita Ahki

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Hanno Dirksen

13. Kieron Fonotia

12. Ashley Beck

11. Dafydd Howells

10. Sam Davies

9. Tom Habberfield

1. Rhodri Jones

2. Scott Otten

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Lloyd Ashley

5. James King

6. Olly Cracknell

7. Will Jones

8. Rob McCusker (captain)

Replacements:

16. Sam Parry

17. Nicky Smith

18. Ma’afu Fia

19. Guy Mercer

20. Sam Cross

21. Reuben Morgan-Williams

22. Luke Price

23. Joe Thomas