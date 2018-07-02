St Patrick's Athletic announce signing of Conor Clifford following Limerick departure

SIGNING: Please welcome Conor Clifford to the club. Our new number 6 & his new Manager have been telling us why he’s joined the Super Saints 🔴⚪️⚽️ #WelcomeConor #Saints2018 pic.twitter.com/BjS7kbISh3 — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) July 2, 2018

FORMER CHELSEA YOUTH captain Conor Clifford has joined Saint Patrick’s Athletic following his mutually-agreed departure from Limerick due to financial issues.

Midfielder Clifford, who will replace Owen Garvan at Richmond Park, arrived at Limerick from Dundalk but spent just seven weeks at Markets Field before signing his release last Thursday.

The 26-year-old was capped multiple times for Ireland at U17, U19 and U21, and captained Chelsea to an FA Youth Cup in 2010.

Saints manager Liam Buckley confirmed during the announcement of Clifford’s recruitment that he had previously been interested in signing the Dub only for budgetary issues to see him land on Shannonside.

Clifford, meanwhile, expressed his excitement at the opportunity to flourish under Buckley’s expressive approach.

“Limerick got into a bit of trouble down there, and a couple of us were asked to start looking for other clubs, so Liam got in touch with me and, yeah, [I'm] delighted to be here,” he said.

“Liam just said, ‘I think the team will really suit’ the way I play, and I think I could really help the team in the way I play. I like to play out from the back and [they] play good football here, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Pat’s have also signed Brendan Clarke for the third time following his own Limerick exit, while fellow goalkeeper Tyson Farago has left the Inchicore club by mutual consent.

