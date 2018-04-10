Conor Clifford signs with Limerick as worldwide ban ends

FORMER CHELSEA YOUTH captain Conor Clifford signed with SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit Limerick FC today.

The 26-year-old has just completed a six-month worldwide ban from football for “betting offences.”

The offences were committed in the UK and investigated by the Football Association there.

The FA then charged Clifford with 112 breaches of the FA’s E8 rule, which relates to betting and fined him £600.

Clifford admitted the charge at the time and his suspension started on 3 October 2017 before finishing last week.

He was on the books of Dundalk when the ban started.

However, today he has found a new club.

SIGNING: #LimerickFC are delighted to announce that Conor Clifford has penned a deal with the club today.



Conor - a 26-year-old midfielder - was last season with Dundalk having previously spent his career in England where he started with Chelsea.#WelcometoLimerick pic.twitter.com/5vqzI8Waoy — Limerick FC (@LimerickFCie) April 10, 2018 Source: Limerick FC /Twitter

Speaking to the Limerick website, manager Tommy Barrett said:

“We are delighted to have Conor on board. He is a good signing. We have a light squad and when a player of Conor’s ability becomes available it is great to be able to have him.

Hopefully he can kick-start his career again from here.

“He is a good midfielder. He is technically very good and energetic, and we believe he can chip in with some goals as well. We’re looking forward to working with him. He will come into contention straight away.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!