Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Conor Clifford signs with Limerick as worldwide ban ends

The former Chelsea player was given a six-month ban relating to ‘betting offences’.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 3,472 Views 3 Comments
Clifford playing with Dundalk last season.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO
Clifford playing with Dundalk last season.
Clifford playing with Dundalk last season.
Image: Presseye/Jonathan Porter/INPHO

FORMER CHELSEA YOUTH captain Conor Clifford signed with SSE Airtricity League Premier Division outfit Limerick FC today.

The 26-year-old has just completed a six-month worldwide ban from football for “betting offences.”

The offences were committed in the UK and investigated by the Football Association there.

The FA then charged Clifford with 112 breaches of the FA’s E8 rule, which relates to betting and fined him £600.

Clifford admitted the charge at the time and his suspension started on 3 October 2017 before finishing last week.

He was on the books of Dundalk when the ban started.

However, today he has found a new club.

Speaking to the Limerick website, manager Tommy Barrett said:

“We are delighted to have Conor on board. He is a good signing. We have a light squad and when a player of Conor’s ability becomes available it is great to be able to have him.

Hopefully he can kick-start his career again from here.

“He is a good midfielder. He is technically very good and energetic, and we believe he can chip in with some goals as well. We’re looking forward to working with him. He will come into contention straight away.”

Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

